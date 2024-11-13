John Krasinski is People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024

People magazine has crowned a new 'Sexiest Man Alive' - and the internet has a lot of opinions.

Actor John Krasinski was crowned the fairest man in the publication's latest issue. When he was told the news, he thought he was being punked.

"Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me," he told the publication.

The 45-year-old says his wife, actress Emily Blunt, is excited about him being crowned People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024.

“There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”

Emily joked that she would wallpaper their house with his cover if he ever claimed the title. Only time will tell if she goes through with it.

Previous winners include Patrick Demsey, David Beckham, Chris Evans, Mel Gibson, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, and John Legend.