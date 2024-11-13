John Krasinski is People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The 'A Quiet Place' actor says he had an "immediate blackout" when he found out he was the sexiest man alive.
People magazine has crowned a new 'Sexiest Man Alive' - and the internet has a lot of opinions.
Actor John Krasinski was crowned the fairest man in the publication's latest issue. When he was told the news, he thought he was being punked.
"Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts. Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me," he told the publication.
The 45-year-old says his wife, actress Emily Blunt, is excited about him being crowned People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2024.
“There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.”
Emily joked that she would wallpaper their house with his cover if he ever claimed the title. Only time will tell if she goes through with it.
Previous winners include Patrick Demsey, David Beckham, Chris Evans, Mel Gibson, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, and John Legend.
Social media users had mixed reactions to John being named the sexiest man alive. "Such an unexpected choice but I am here for it," one woman wrote on Instagram.
Another user commented, "Finally, he gets the recognition he deserves!" A third wrote, "This has to be one of the best decisions ever made."
However, some were upset that their picks didn't make the cut.
"Zayn Malik snubbed again," one woman complained. Another commented: "Glen Powell was robbed."
There's always next year, ladies!
Main image credit: Instagram/ People (Photographer: Julian Ungano)
