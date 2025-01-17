Jessica Alba releases statement amid divorce

Jessica Alba and her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, are embarking on a new chapter.

The 'Sin City' actress released a statement on Instagram confirming months-long rumours that the couple is getting divorced.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote.

Alba and Warren have been together for 20 years. They met and fell in love on the 'Fantastic Four' set in 2004. They were married at the Beverly Hills courthouse in 2008 and would have celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in May.

"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

The 43-year-old ends her statement by stressing that there are no hard feelings between her and Warren.

"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."