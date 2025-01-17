Jessica Alba releases statement amid divorce
Updated | By Music Reporter
Jessica Alba and her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, are embarking on a new chapter.
The 'Sin City' actress released a statement on Instagram confirming months-long rumours that the couple is getting divorced.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she wrote.
Alba and Warren have been together for 20 years. They met and fell in love on the 'Fantastic Four' set in 2004. They were married at the Beverly Hills courthouse in 2008 and would have celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in May.
"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
The 43-year-old ends her statement by stressing that there are no hard feelings between her and Warren.
"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
Alba and Warren have three children. They welcomed their daughter, Honor Marie, in June 2008, and Haven Garner joined the family in August 2011.
Their youngest child, Hayes, was born in December 2017. He recently celebrated his birthday at Universal Studios in California.
Both Alba and Warren attended the birthday celebrations.
"The best day at #UniversalStudios celebrating our 7-year-old, Hayes!" she captioned a family picture shared on January 4.
They also spent Christmas and Thanksgiving together. Alba shared insights into her marriage on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's 'BDA Baby' podcast last year.
She admitted in the April 2024 episode that they sometimes felt like roommates.
“I would say it’s all rosy for two-and-a-half years, but then after that, you become roommates. You're just going through the motions, the responsibilities. It's a lot of like checking the boxes," The Honest Company co-founder said.
According to several reports, Alba has already retained a divorce lawyer.
Main image credit: Instagram/@jessicaalba
