His and hers! Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife with custom Porsche minivan
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Must be nice! Mark Zuckerberg's wife wanted a minivan, so he decided to take things up a notch by getting her a one-of-a-kind Porsche...
Must be nice! Mark Zuckerberg's wife wanted a minivan, so he decided to take things up a notch by getting her a one-of-a-kind Porsche...
Mark Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, is going to be rollin' in a super cool minivan.
The Meta CEO surprised Priscilla with a custom-made Porsche minivan, which is sure to turn heads at school drop-offs.
He gifted the paediatrician and philanthropist a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, complete with sliding rear minivan doors.
"New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan," Mark wrote on social media.
Mark and Priscilla have three children - Maxima, August, and Aurelia - which explains the minivan request, but Priscilla did not expect a one-of-a-kind vehicle.
"They put in a boost mode. For when I’m late for drop off?" Priscilla teased.
Priscilla's Cayenne also has three rows in the back and an extended frame.
She's not the only one cruising the streets in a new Porsche. Mark got a Porsche 911 GT3 as well!
"Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers. Thanks @porsche and @westcoastcustoms for helping to make this happen."
With a net worth of $205 billion, we're not surprised that Mark pulled out all the stops for his wife.
According to Business Insider, Porsche created a concept minivan in 2018 called the Porsche Vision Race Service, but it never went into production.
The luxury car brand told the publication that they've never received a request to make a minivan.
Could Mark be starting a new trend? Social media users think so.
"That absolutely needs to exist! Brilliant.. With 3 kids, I’m all about the pimped out minivan," one Instagram user wrote.
Another commented: "We need these mass produced @porsche 🔥."
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: Instagram/Zuck
Show's Stories
-
Elon Musk vows not to keep alien discovery a secret
Where are the aliens? Well, if SpaceX founder Elon Musk detects anything...East Coast Breakfast 9 hours ago
-
Stargazing Alert: Here’s what you need to know about October's meteor showers
Do you have a love for all things space-related but don’t know how to wa...Stacey & J Sbu 1 day ago