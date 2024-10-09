His and hers! Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife with custom Porsche minivan

Mark Zuckerberg's wife, Priscilla Chan, is going to be rollin' in a super cool minivan.

The Meta CEO surprised Priscilla with a custom-made Porsche minivan, which is sure to turn heads at school drop-offs.

He gifted the paediatrician and philanthropist a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, complete with sliding rear minivan doors.

"New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan," Mark wrote on social media.

Mark and Priscilla have three children - Maxima, August, and Aurelia - which explains the minivan request, but Priscilla did not expect a one-of-a-kind vehicle.

"They put in a boost mode. For when I’m late for drop off?" Priscilla teased.

Priscilla's Cayenne also has three rows in the back and an extended frame.

She's not the only one cruising the streets in a new Porsche. Mark got a Porsche 911 GT3 as well!

"Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers. Thanks @porsche and @westcoastcustoms for helping to make this happen."

With a net worth of $205 billion, we're not surprised that Mark pulled out all the stops for his wife.