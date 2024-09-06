Jada Pinkett Smith makes her IG profile private after sharing cryptic post
Updated | By Entertainment Reporter
A man can choose to belong to someone... A woman is told she must belong to someone - Jada's latest Instagram post is raising eyebrows.
Jada Pinkett Smith's fans are concerned about her after she shared a mysterious post on Instagram.
The 'Set It Off' actress made her Instagram private a few days ago, leading some to speculate that all is not well in her personal life. Jada restricted access shortly after sharing her thoughts on the expectations that women face.
She shared an image that read: "A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does… he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or … she is not worthy."
Jada, who is legally married to actor Will Smith, included a caption in her post.
"Even in some of our great religious traditions the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother … is not even recognized," she wrote.
The 52-year-old actress added: "We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist! And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme … if we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space … we will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures."
ALSO READ: When Will Smith met DJ Black Coffee...
Since her cryptic message, the 'Red Table Talk' host has not shared any new posts. Some people believe that Will and Jada's relationship is not going well.
Their marriage has had its fair share of ups and downs, including Jada's entanglement with August Alsina and Will's former assistant claiming he had a sexual relationship with actor Duane Martin.
In an interview with Hoda Kotb on the 'TODAY' show last year, she revealed that she has been separated from Will since 2016, but they have no plans to get a legal divorce.
"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce, We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise," the 'Worthy' author said.
Despite being separated for several years, Will and Jada have still been pictured together at events, including their controversial appearance at the 2022 Oscars.
Will famously smacked comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada, who was seated next to him.
Will and Jada have two children together, Willow and Jaden Smith. The 'Bad Boys' actor also has a son from a previous relationship.
It's unclear where Will and Jada stand at the moment, and the pair rarely speak about each other these days. She hasn't revealed why she decided to make her Instagram private, which is rare for an A-list star - especially one with over 11-million followers. But her post has her fans talking.
"The version of you that has had enough is the version of you that will change everything. Nobody tells you how hard it is to rewire your brain so you can allow amazing things to happen to you after so much trauma or hurt. Frustration fuels your evolution. Blessings exist, good people exist, a softer life exists. Keep going," one Instagram user told Jada.
Another user commented: "Unlearning dysfunction is hard work, but worth every tear!"
Another added: Jaden Smith talks new music with sibling Willow
Main image credit: Instagram/Jada Pinkett Smith
