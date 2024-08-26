When Will Smith met DJ Black Coffee...

DJ Black Coffee recently got to hang out with one of Hollywood's biggest stars. The 'Drive' hitmaker linked up with the 'Bad Boys' actor in Ibiza.

Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, shared a picture of himself chatting to the Oscar winner.



"About a week ago got to meet one of the most hardworking and most inspiring legends @willsmith. Big Honor," he wrote on Instagram.

Several stars, including Somizi, Cassper Nyovest, and Buhle Mda commented on his post.

"COFFLA!!! So dope," Cassper Wrote. Buhle commented: "I'm sure he felt the same about you, bhuti."