When Will Smith met DJ Black Coffee...
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Black Coffee says it was an honour meeting "inspiring legend" Will Smith.
DJ Black Coffee recently got to hang out with one of Hollywood's biggest stars. The 'Drive' hitmaker linked up with the 'Bad Boys' actor in Ibiza.
Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, shared a picture of himself chatting to the Oscar winner.
"About a week ago got to meet one of the most hardworking and most inspiring legends @willsmith. Big Honor," he wrote on Instagram.
Several stars, including Somizi, Cassper Nyovest, and Buhle Mda commented on his post.
"COFFLA!!! So dope," Cassper Wrote. Buhle commented: "I'm sure he felt the same about you, bhuti."
DJ Black Coffee spends a lot of time in Ibiza as one of the world's most in-demand deejays.
He spins the decks at some of the most famous clubs on the party island, and the Grammy Award winner does not come cheap. He reportedly charges between $150,000 to $300,000 for international gigs.
Since July, Black Coffee has been booked for gigs in Amsterdam, Ibiza, Barcelona, and Mykonos.
"The endless Summer continues…" he captioned a picture of himself taking a private plane to his next destination earlier this month.
Will Smith is not the only celebrity Black Coffee has rubbed shoulders with. Some of his biggest fans include Paris Hilton, Pharrell Williams, and Drake.
