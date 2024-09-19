Janet Jackson cancels SA trip due to death of brother

Janet Jackson will no longer be on the list of performers at the Dstv Delicious Festival.

The news comes after the singer lost her brother Tito on Sunday.

Dstv Delicious Festival made the announcement in a statement posted on X.



“It is with heartfelt understanding that we announce Janet Jackson will no longer be able to headline the DStv Delicious Festival Powered by Lottostar due to pressing family commitments following the recent passing of her brother, Tito Jackson,” the statement read.

The organisers sent their condolences to the star and her family.

“We send our deepest condolences and support to Janet and her family during this time of mourning," the statement read.

Tito passed away at the age of 70.

He is one of the founding members of the Jackson 5, a group that was made up of Michael, Jackie, Jermaine, and Marlon (and later Randy Jackson).

The guitarist died of a heart attack while driving to Oklahoma from New Mexico.

His death was announced by Tito's sons, RnB trio 3T (Taj Jackson, Taryll Jackson, and TJ Jackson) on social media.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.

"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T'. Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.'”We love you Pops. Your boys, Taj, Taryll and TJ," read the statement.

The family lost Michael Jackson in 2009. The superstar was 50 years old at the time of his death.

