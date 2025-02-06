Iconic hip-hop producer Irv Gotti passes away at 54

The music industry is mourning the death of legendary music producer Irv Gotti.

Gotti, who was born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., passed away on Wednesday, February 5, at the age of 54. His cause of death is still unknown.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, he suffered a stroke last year. He was also diabetic.

Gotti previously revealed that diabetes was "deteriorating" his body. A rep for the music producer told TMZ last year that he "has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke".

"He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life," the rep told the publication in August.

Shortly before Gotti died, record producer Russell Simmons took to Instagram to say he was praying for his full recovery.

"Such a fun, inspired, good-hearted person, such a beloved person. People keep up the prayers. To the people my age and younger, we are seeing the effects of toxic food and a toxic environment. Pray for our brother and try to make the necessary changes in your and your [family's] diets and lifestyles," he wrote.

Simmons shared a screenshot of a report claiming that Gotti was on life support.