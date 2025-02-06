Iconic hip-hop producer Irv Gotti passes away at 54
The American record producer has worked with Ashanti, Ja Rule, Nas, DMX, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and more...
The music industry is mourning the death of legendary music producer Irv Gotti.
Gotti, who was born Irving Domingo Lorenzo Jr., passed away on Wednesday, February 5, at the age of 54. His cause of death is still unknown.
However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, he suffered a stroke last year. He was also diabetic.
Gotti previously revealed that diabetes was "deteriorating" his body. A rep for the music producer told TMZ last year that he "has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke".
"He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He's been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life," the rep told the publication in August.
Shortly before Gotti died, record producer Russell Simmons took to Instagram to say he was praying for his full recovery.
"Such a fun, inspired, good-hearted person, such a beloved person. People keep up the prayers. To the people my age and younger, we are seeing the effects of toxic food and a toxic environment. Pray for our brother and try to make the necessary changes in your and your [family's] diets and lifestyles," he wrote.
Simmons shared a screenshot of a report claiming that Gotti was on life support.
He returned to the social media platform several hours later to pay his respects after learning about Gotti's death.
"This talented, beautiful, happy, curious enthusiastic spirit has left his body way too soon," Simmons wrote.
Despite his kind words, the 67-year-old entrepreneur was criticised for using Gotti's death to talk about bad eating and lifestyle choices.
"The epidemic of chronic diseases and illnesses are a result of bad dieting and lack of self-care," Simmons wrote in his post.
Instagram users say the remarks are in bad taste.
"Why are you using someone’s untimely death as a moment to preach about the state of Black American health? This isn’t the time. Send your condolences and move on. You don’t know all the details on how/why he passed. You’re projecting. It may have been due to diet and what not but it also could have been due to his genetics which is wholly out of his control," one person commented.
Another person wrote, "Kind of wild to use this as a post for being unhealthy..."
Gotti made a name for himself as one of the hottest producers in the '90s and early 2000s. He wrote and produced songs for some of the biggest hip-hop and R&B musicians.
He is credited with helping Ashanti rise to fame. Gotti co-wrote and co-produced her #1 single, 'What's Luv'. He also worked on her 2002 hit, 'Foolish'.
Gotti is responsible for Ja Rule's 2001 track 'Always on Time' and 'Ain't It Funny (Murder Remix)', a song the rapper recorded with Jennifer Lopez.
He also contributed to Ja Rule and Lopez's remix of her hit single, 'I'm Real'. Other musicians who worked with Gotti include Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, and Mary J Blige.
The late music producer co-founded Murder Inc. Records with his brother, Chris Gotti, in 1998. The label, along with Gotti, also worked on 'The Fast and the Furious (soundtrack)' in 2001.
Gotti leaves behind three children, Sonny, JJ and Angie.
Main image credit: Instagram/@irvgotti187
