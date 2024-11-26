Grimes shares details about custody battle with Elon Musk

Canadian singer Grimes has shared new details about her custody battle with South African-born billionaire Elon Musk.

Grimes shares three children with the SpaceX founder. The 'Oblivion' singer opened up about her custody battle with Elon in a recent post she shared on X (Twitter).

"Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids," she wrote.

The 36-year-old, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, adds that she did this "with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months".

Grimes says that during this period, she was "fighting and detaching" from the love of her life as he became "unrecognisable" to her.

She didn't specify when exactly she was unable to see one of her children, but her custody battle with Elon reportedly began in 2023.

The ups and downs she faced in recent years have helped inspire her creativity.

"Poetry and pure raw emotion are pouring out of my soul at a rate I've never known, and I'm improving deeply as a producer past the technical and back to the art after now knowing my craft so much better. I've found the creative partners I've always wanted. So, I hate to waste everyone's time, but I have to make what I'm making right now. And it might be upsetting and provocative to many, but it's real and the people who will feel me will feel me," she tweeted.

Despite the challenges, Grimes is grateful for her life experiences.

"I'm grateful for every bullet I caught. Cuz I feel on top of the world right now. And everything that used to give me anxiety feels like child's play after all this. Ego death, ego birth - it's everything an artist could dream of."