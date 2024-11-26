Grimes shares details about custody battle with Elon Musk
Grimes says she didn't see one of her children for five months due to her custody battle with Elon Musk.
Canadian singer Grimes has shared new details about her custody battle with South African-born billionaire Elon Musk.
Grimes shares three children with the SpaceX founder. The 'Oblivion' singer opened up about her custody battle with Elon in a recent post she shared on X (Twitter).
"Spent a year locked in battle in a state with terrible mothers rights having my Instagram posts and modeling used as reasons I shouldn't have my kids," she wrote.
The 36-year-old, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, adds that she did this "with a fraction of his resources (or iq/ strategy experience), all the while I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months".
Grimes says that during this period, she was "fighting and detaching" from the love of her life as he became "unrecognisable" to her.
She didn't specify when exactly she was unable to see one of her children, but her custody battle with Elon reportedly began in 2023.
The ups and downs she faced in recent years have helped inspire her creativity.
"Poetry and pure raw emotion are pouring out of my soul at a rate I've never known, and I'm improving deeply as a producer past the technical and back to the art after now knowing my craft so much better. I've found the creative partners I've always wanted. So, I hate to waste everyone's time, but I have to make what I'm making right now. And it might be upsetting and provocative to many, but it's real and the people who will feel me will feel me," she tweeted.
Despite the challenges, Grimes is grateful for her life experiences.
"I'm grateful for every bullet I caught. Cuz I feel on top of the world right now. And everything that used to give me anxiety feels like child's play after all this. Ego death, ego birth - it's everything an artist could dream of."
Elon Musk Children
Elon Musk has 12 children from three different women. The Tesla boss had six children with his former wife, Justine Wilson, including transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson, whose birth name was Xavier Musk.
His three children with Grimes have unique names. X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus were born between 2020 and 2022.
Elon also has three children with technology executive Shivon Zilis. Their twins, Strider and Azure, arrived in 2021.
They also welcomed a third child in 2024.
Elon revealed how he juggles his busy schedule with fatherhood in a 2020 interview with The New York Times. He says he bonds with his children in different ways, drawing on his past experiences as a parent.
"If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors.”
