Selena Gomez talks about being a billionaire

Selena Gomez is rolling in money. The 32-year-old is now a billionaire.

Last month, Bloomberg announced that the singer's Rare Beauty makeup line has made her one of the country's youngest women with a 10-figure fortune.

Selena is not only an entrepreneur, but a singer and an actor. She started in the entertainment industry in 2002 as a child on the PBS children's TV series, 'Barney & Friends'.

READ: Selena Gomez: 'I unfortunately can’t carry my own children'

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the singer said she doesn't like talking about money.

“I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money,” Selena told the publication in an interview.

The multi-talented star thanked her fans for their unwavering support.

“I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products. They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true. So I’m really, really honored and just happy,” she said.

READ: Selena Gomez wins 'Best Actress' at Cannes - 'I'm so excited'

The star was being interviewed while attending Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet concert on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

With her hair styled in a bun, Selena wore a black halter cocktail dress and matching detached sleeves.

The 'Love On' hitmaker said she "had so much fun" at the concert.

The singer added that she was a fan of the 'Please Please Please' hitmaker.

"I am a huge Sabrina fan so I lived my life — properly," she said.

See the interview below: