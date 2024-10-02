Selena Gomez talks about being a billionaire

Selena Gomez on being a billionaire
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Selena Gomez has thanked her fans for the success she has experienced in the past years, which has led to her becoming a billionaire.
Selena Gomez is rolling in money. The 32-year-old is now a billionaire.
Last month, Bloomberg announced that the singer's Rare Beauty makeup line has made her one of the country's youngest women with a 10-figure fortune.
Selena is not only an entrepreneur, but a singer and an actor. She started in the entertainment industry in 2002 as a child on the PBS children's TV series, 'Barney & Friends'.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the singer said she doesn't like talking about money.
“I personally think it’s distasteful to talk about money,” Selena told the publication in an interview.
The multi-talented star thanked her fans for their unwavering support.
“I really am giving all the credit to the people who buy the products. They’re the ones that made this dream of mine come true. So I’m really, really honored and just happy,” she said.
The star was being interviewed while attending Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet concert on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
With her hair styled in a bun, Selena wore a black halter cocktail dress and matching detached sleeves.
The 'Love On' hitmaker said she "had so much fun" at the concert.
The singer added that she was a fan of the 'Please Please Please' hitmaker.
"I am a huge Sabrina fan so I lived my life — properly," she said.
See the interview below:
Selena Gomez on having a good time at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert and reaching billionaire status. pic.twitter.com/h3D4OsXvHY— Selena Gomez News (@OfficialSGnews) September 30, 2024
Selena also attended the New York Film Festival. She looked stunning in a classic little black dress.
It was the premiere of her queer crime musical, 'Emilia Pérez'.
She previously spoke about the film.
"Making this film was worth all the blood, sweat and tears," Selena said.
"I am extremely proud of this project, Jacques, @karsiagascon @zoesaldana @adytapaz @edgarramirez25 (the entire family) and cannot wait for you all to see it! This movie changed my life!" she added.
Image courtesy of Instagram.
