Selena Gomez: 'I unfortunately can’t carry my own children'
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy" - Selena has accepted that her journey to motherhood will likely be less than traditional...
Selena Gomez has shared some heartbreaking details about her plans to start a family. The 32-year-old opened up about why she won't be able to have children in the new issue of Vanity Fair.
"I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children," she said.
Selena was diagnosed with lupus in 2013. It is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack and damage the body's organs and tissue.
The 'Single Soon' singer also has bipolar disorder. She has to take several medications to manage her health issues and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.
"I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while," she said.
Selena is currently dating music producer Benny Blanco. They have previously worked together but only started dating in July 2023.
"I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything," she told the publication.
Things are getting serious between the two, but Selena has no plans to rush down the aisle. She has, however, not ruled out on having children one day through options such as adoption or surrogacy.
“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me," she said.
"It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”
The 'Rare' beauty founder also talks about her mental health journey. She uses different methods to help her cope, including a mental health exercise.
"I remind myself that I’m okay. I ground myself for a moment. ‘Where am I? I’m sitting down in the office. Everybody that I love is out there. There’s food. I can get something to eat. I can take a nap here before I leave.’ I put myself into the present.”
Read Selena full interview with Vanity Fair here.
