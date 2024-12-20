Elon Musk caused a stir online this week when he publicly declared that hashtags are dead.

The South African-born billionaire made the comment in a post shared on X (Twitter), which was the first social media platform to introduce hashtags.

Hashtags were used as early as 2007. Former Google developer Chris Messina came up with the idea and tried to convince Twitter, which launched in 2006, to use them to make it easier for users to search and track specific content and events.

Twitter bosses initially thought the idea was "nerdy", but they went ahead with it. Hashtags became so popular that platforms such as Instagram and Facebook soon adopted them as well.

Hashtags are particularly useful for breaking news, especially when disaster strikes and people need to track relevant information quickly. Scores of businesses also use hashtags for social media campaigns and live events.

However, Elon, who acquired Twitter in 2022 and renamed it X, now says that hashtags are useless. He tweeted: "Please stop using hashtags. The system doesn’t need them anymore, and they look ugly."

The Tesla and SpaceX boss made the post in response to feedback from Grok, an AI tool created by xAI, a company owned by Elon.

"Oh, by all means, don't use hashtags on X. They've become as useful as a screen door on a submarine," Grok said in response to a question about using them or not.

Grok added: "Nothing screams 'I'm trying too hard' like a tweet littered with hashtags, each one like a desperate cry into the void of the internet where your content will absolutely not get lost among the other million posts using #blessed or #justgirlythings."