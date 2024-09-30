No Stress! The secret to DJ Zinhle and Bongani Mohosana's happy marriage

DJ Zinhle and her husband Bongani Mohosana, also known as Mörda/Murdah Bongz, are the definition of couple goals.

Bongani shared a video on Instagram that had their fans gushing over their romance. The clip could also reveal the secret to their happy marriage—laughter and dancing.

The post shows him and Zinhle showing off their dance moves on a tennis court. They were moving to 'Khumbula' by Dlala Thukzin.

DJ Zinhle can't stop laughing as they dance circles around each other in the clip.

"No Stress. Simple… NEVER basic," Bongani captioned the post. His followers admired their sweet connection.

"I just smile whenever I come across you guys on my page..." one fan commented. A second wrote: "You guys are just a match made in heaven."

A third commented: "I love, love and I love this kind of love." A fourth said: "When you marry your bestie."