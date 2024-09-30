No Stress! The secret to DJ Zinhle and Bongani Mohosana's happy marriage
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
'When you marry your bestie" - The celebrity couple's fans are gushing over the sweet moment they shared recently.
DJ Zinhle and her husband Bongani Mohosana, also known as Mörda/Murdah Bongz, are the definition of couple goals.
Bongani shared a video on Instagram that had their fans gushing over their romance. The clip could also reveal the secret to their happy marriage—laughter and dancing.
The post shows him and Zinhle showing off their dance moves on a tennis court. They were moving to 'Khumbula' by Dlala Thukzin.
DJ Zinhle can't stop laughing as they dance circles around each other in the clip.
"No Stress. Simple… NEVER basic," Bongani captioned the post. His followers admired their sweet connection.
"I just smile whenever I come across you guys on my page..." one fan commented. A second wrote: "You guys are just a match made in heaven."
A third commented: "I love, love and I love this kind of love." A fourth said: "When you marry your bestie."
DJ Zinhle revealed in an episode of 'The Unexpected' that Bongani's family paid lobola. They started referring to each other as “husband” and “wife”.
Zinhle and Bongani have a daughter named Asante. He is also a stepdad to Zinhle's eldest daughter, Kairo Forbes. Her father is the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.
"I didn’t give you the gift of life, but life gave me the gift of you. Happy Birthday @kairo.forbes. I love you," Bongani wrote on Kairo's birthday in July.
Zinhle is one lucky lady!
