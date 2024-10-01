Britney Spears reveals she burned off her eyelashes and hair in fire

Britney Spears is sporting baby bangs these days, not because she wants to look cute, but because she burned parts of her hair off in a home fire.

The 42-year-old says the accident took place at her mansion six months ago while she was trying to light her fireplace.

“I was in my room and I turned the fire on and, all of a sudden, it blew up in my face. It's done it before, and the times it did it before, I quit, so I always get my security to come in and light it for me because I was scared it was going to blow up.”



However, this time, she decided to light the fire herself, with disastrous results.

"It took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows. See this baby hair? These baby bangs? This is from basically six months ago. It sizzled all my hair," the 'Toxic' hitmaker said while showing her fans which part of her burned.

Britney thought that she could have second or third-degree burns and tried to wake up the person she was with.

"I thought I was going to have to go to the emergency room because my face was on fire... It hurt to even touch my phone, it hurt to put ice on my face. This lasted for six to seven hours. The pain never went away. It was so, so, so bad."

Thankfully, she didn't suffer any serious images. Her eyebrows, eyelashes, and hair are growing back nicely.