Watch: Barack Obama raps Eminem's 'Lose Yourself'

You better lose yourself in the music! Barack Obama showed off his rap skills at a recent rally.

Barack Obama showed rapper Eminem some love at a Kamala Harris rally in Michigan. Eminem introduced the former US president to the stage on Tuesday after officially endorsing Harris for president. Obama used the opportunity to quote one of the rapper's iconic songs. The 63-year-old teased that he usually doesn't get nervous during rallies, but he was "feeling some type of way after following Eminem" onstage. He then started reciting lyrics from Eminem's 2002 song, 'Lose Yourself'. "I noticed my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. Vomit on my sweater already, mom's spaghetti. I'm nervous, but on the surface, I look calm and ready to drop bombs, but I keep on forgetting," Obama rapped.

Obama raps Eminem's "Lose Yourself," after being introduced by the rapper at a rally for Harris in Detroit, MI. pic.twitter.com/MqXJzplZPY — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2024

Before introducing Obama to the stage, Eminem revealed why he was attending a political rally just weeks before the November 5 elections. "I’m here tonight for a couple of important reasons. As most of you know, the City of Detroit and the whole State of Michigan mean a lot to me. Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever, and it’s important for you to use your voice, so I’m encouraging everyone to get out and vote please," he said. The 52-year-old rapper added that he doesn't think people should be afraid to express their opinions. "And I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people will do if you make your opinion known. I also think that VP Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld. And, here to tell you much more about that, I’m proud to introduce President Barack Obama.“

Rapper Eminem introduces former President Barack Obama at a Detroit rally for Vice President Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/SGURWEGAMw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 23, 2024

Several celebrities have come out to endorse both Harris and former president Donald Trump. Elon Musk, Joe Exotic, Kelsey Grammer, Kid Rock, and Hulk Hogan have supported Trump. Taylor Swift, Usher, Katy Perry, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Shonda Rhimes are all Team Harris. Listen to Eminem's 'Lose Yourself', which was recorded for the movie '8 Mile', below.