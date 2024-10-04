Eminem reveals he is going to be a grandpa in sweet music video

Eminem shares exciting news in the music video for his new song, 'Temporary'. The rapper reveals that his daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant with her first child.

'Temporary' featuring Skylar Grey is featured on his album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)'. The song is a tribute to Hailie.

"A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death? The truth is, I think what scares me the most/ Is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you/ When I'm no longer here /So this song is for Hailie for when that day comes," he raps on the song.

The track's music video starts with footage of Hailie as a baby and builds up to the moment Eminem walks her down the aisle.

Hailie married Evan McClintock in May. A proud Eminem walked her down the aisle. Several other family members, including her cousin Alaina Scott - whom Eminem adopted, were also in attendance.

"Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song /To help you cope with life now that I'm gone /How should I start? Just wanna say/ Look after Alaina, Stevie, and Uncle Nate/ And, sweetie, be strong, I know I was your rock," Eminem raps on 'Temporary'.

Towards the end of the music video, Hailie hands him a blue jersey with the word "grandpa" on it. She then hands him an image of her ultrasound.

Eminem is visibly shocked.