Eminem reveals he is going to be a grandpa in sweet music video
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Eminem's latest music video shows the moment he found out he was going to be a grandfather.
Eminem shares exciting news in the music video for his new song, 'Temporary'. The rapper reveals that his daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant with her first child.
'Temporary' featuring Skylar Grey is featured on his album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)'. The song is a tribute to Hailie.
"A lot of people ask me, am I afraid of death? The truth is, I think what scares me the most/ Is not being able to say all the things I wanna say to you/ When I'm no longer here /So this song is for Hailie for when that day comes," he raps on the song.
The track's music video starts with footage of Hailie as a baby and builds up to the moment Eminem walks her down the aisle.
Hailie married Evan McClintock in May. A proud Eminem walked her down the aisle. Several other family members, including her cousin Alaina Scott - whom Eminem adopted, were also in attendance.
"Yeah, so Hailie Jade, I wrote you this song /To help you cope with life now that I'm gone /How should I start? Just wanna say/ Look after Alaina, Stevie, and Uncle Nate/ And, sweetie, be strong, I know I was your rock," Eminem raps on 'Temporary'.
Towards the end of the music video, Hailie hands him a blue jersey with the word "grandpa" on it. She then hands him an image of her ultrasound.
Eminem is visibly shocked.
'Temporary' is one of several songs Eminem has dedicated to Hailie.
'Hailie's Song' was featured on his fourth studio album, 'The Eminem Show', which was released in 2002. 'Mockingbird' - one of his most famous songs about his daughter - debuted in 2004.
Hailie, I know you miss your mom, and I know you miss your dad
When I'm gone, but I'm tryin' to give you the life that I never had
I can see you're sad, even when you smile, even when you laugh
I can see it in your eyes, deep inside you wanna cry
'Cause you're scared, I ain't there, Daddy's wit' you in your prayers
No more cryin', wipe them tears, Daddy's here, no more nightmares
Source: genius.com
'Castle' and 'Arose', from his 2017 album 'Revival', are also tributes to Hailie.
His latest tribute has his fans in tears. "Literally cried to this one. Congrats Hailie on the baby!" one Instagram user wrote.
Another user commented: "Absolutely beautiful. Hailey is so blessed to have a loving father and I know she loves him too. I’m so happy to witness this special love. I know I loved the ground my father walked on."
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
Alaina, who considers Hailie her sister, shared a sweet message for the mom-to-be on Instagram.
"One of the greatest gifts I've ever been given is having the title of being your sister. I have a feeling being called AUNTIE is going to be the another one of the best. Every day, I wake up dancing, saying I'm gonna be an auntie, I'm gonna be an auntie. CAN NOT WAIT - baby M (m for McClintock) is already so loved," she wrote.
Watch Eminem's emotional video for 'Temporary' below.
Image credit: YouTube/Eminem
