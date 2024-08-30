'I’m influenced by what I see' - Drake finally address "duck face" jokes

Drake jokes that the "duck face" he makes when taking pictures is a "curse from birth"...

Drake jokes that the "duck face" he makes when taking pictures is a "curse from birth"...

Canadian rapper Drake has reacted to jokes about the "duck face" he makes when taking selfies. If you started using social media in the early 2010s, then you would know all about the "duck face" or "duck lips" phase. Used mainly by women, it involves pouting your lips while sucking in your cheeks.

Just about everybody used the pose, but unlike most people, Drake did not outgrow the now-infamous "duck face". He has been using it for years!

Tender Duck Face Drake! He always setting himself up lol pic.twitter.com/LXrbXaBdOY — Leonard (@XL_Darrel) May 21, 2014

ALSO READ: Dricus du Plessis has a special message for Drake after UFC 305 fight win

Why drake got the duck face tho.... pic.twitter.com/kMUVTgKPMp — toxic₿itcoin (@toxicbitcoin0) September 24, 2013

Despite being heavily criticised whenever he posts a picture of himself with a "duck face", the 'God's Plan' rapper has refused to give up the pose. Not one to miss an opportunity to make fun of himself, Drake took to Instagram this week to explain why he keeps making duck faces in pictures. "I’m not aware of my picture or mirror face. It’s a curse from birth and I’m influenced by what I see," he captioned a series of images showing him working his "duck face". He even included a few snaps of Joe Budden and Duke Dennis showing off their trademark picture poses.

It must be a millennial thing, because the 'Queen of Selfies' Kim Kardashian also refuses to leave the "duck face" pose in the 2010s. Her fans recently begged her to stop doing the pose, with some even saying she was too old to be making weird faces in pictures. "You’re 47. It’s enough," one person commented on one of her recent Instagram pictures. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star is 43, and like Drake she doesn't care what people say. Kim is also a big fan of the "peace sign" pose, which is also popular with millennials.

"Yeah, I’m not into the pout pics either :)" one Instagram user wrote. A second added: "Yeah, I’m not into the pout pics either :) lol." Kim's pose is rubbing off on the younger generation. Her daughter, North West - whom she shares with Kanye West, also does both the "duck face" and "peace sign" in pictures. "Not a fan of fishy faces. Plus they will create wrinkles around your mouth," one of Kim's followers told her.

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO: