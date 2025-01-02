These are the top 5 tracks that owned our airwaves in 2024
Updated | By East Coast Radio / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
These five tracks ruled 2024 thanks to you, our amazing listeners. Which one topped your playlist?
As we bring in 2025, we’re reminiscing (already) on some of the hits that got us jumping and jiving in 2024. From breakthrough artists like Benson Boone who popped onto the scene and stole our hearts, to OGs like Justin Timberlake who made a fiery comeback, last year was lit!
5. 'Selfish' – Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake made his epic comeback in January 2024 with 'Selfish', a single from his highly-anticipated album 'Everything I Thought It Was'.
Six years after his not-too-well-received record 'Man of the Woods' (2018), JT was ready to redeem himself, reports Rolling Stone.
The album, featuring 18 tracks handpicked from 100 recordings, dropped on 15 March, 2024. The former NSYNC heartthrob confidently dubbed it his "best work" yet – and we were hyped.
4. 'Yes, And?' – Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande dropped 'Yes, And?' in January 2024. It's been described as a sassy, empowering anthem.
The vibey track has components of house music and a beat that received a number of comparisons to Madonna’s 'Vogue'. It’s all about telling critics to mind their own business.
Ariana calls out body shamers and invites haters to keep it moving. With lyrics like "Your business is yours, and mine is mine," she's solidifying who she is while telling the world to respect her boundaries.
According to TIME, social media users quickly discovered that the song's music video pays homage to Paula Abdul's 'Cold Hearted'.
3. 'Too Sweet' – Hozier
Hozier's hit single 'Too Sweet' has an interesting origin story. The wry ballad about mismatched lovers was cut from his 2023 concept album 'Unreal Unearth', which explored Dante's nine circles of hell, he explained in an interview with Variety.
Hozier says the song's cynical lyrics are meant to be tongue-in-cheek, coming from an untrustworthy narrator. Ironically, it's this song that's catapulted him to the top of the Billboard charts – a decade after his breakout hit 'Take Me to Church'.
2. 'Beautiful Things' – Benson Boone
Benson Boone's single 'Beautiful Things' has been described by many as the breakout song of early 2024.
Released in January, it debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and skyrocketed to No. 3 just two weeks later, according to Billboard.
The 21-year-old singer-songwriter's emotional love song, inspired by a whirlwind relationship, topped the Billboard Global 200 and cemented Boone's rising star status.
With more than five million TikTok followers and a second US headlining tour on the horizon, Benson's music career is officially on fire.
1. 'Espresso (Clean)' – Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter's 2024 single 'Espresso' is a total vibe! Released in January, the song's lyrics are genius, with Sabrina comparing herself to a shot of espresso – hot, energising, and impossible to resist.
With lines like "Move it up, down, left, right. Switch it up like Nintendo," fans are just now realising the song's true meaning... and it's NOT about coffee!
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
4. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
