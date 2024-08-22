Billie Eilish celebrates becoming most-streamed monthly artist on Spotify

"This is the craziest thing ever" - Billie is in disbelief after achieving a major music milestone...

Billie Eilish has dethroned The Weeknd as the most-streamed monthly artist on Spotify. The 22-year-old recorded more than 100-million monthly listeners on the music platform. Not only is she the youngest person to achieve the feat, but she is also one of only three artists who have reached the milestone. Taylor Swift was the first to hit 100-million, followed by The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. The Weeknd cheered on the 'Lunch' hitmaker as she got closer to surpassing him. "Let's go," he wrote on X.

Billie is in disbelief after her achievement. "Number 1 in the world on Spotify. I really can’t even believe this. I love you all so much. This is the craziest thing ever," she wrote.

The Grammy Award winner's new album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft', gave her a massive boost on Spotify. She released her third studio album in May. The album's second single, 'Birds of a Feather', was a top 10 hit in America, peaking at #5. The RIAA certified the single platinum earlier this month. Since its release in July, it has had over 800-million streams on Spotify. Billie performed the song during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' has over 2.7-billion streams on Spotify. According to Eilish Data on X, she is the fourth most streamed female artist on Spotify, with 38-billion streams.