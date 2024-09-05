Guess who's back? LL Cool J releasing first album in 11 years
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The 'Mama Said Knock You Out' star has a new album coming out this week and it features Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Eminem, and more...
LL Cool J is celebrating 40 years in hip-hop with the release of a new album, 'The Force'. It is the 56-year-old's first in 11 years.
LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith III, announced his new music project in July. The album features several rap legends.
Snoop Dogg features on 'Spirit of Cyrus', Rick Ross and Fat Joe appear on 'Saturday Night Special, while Busta Rhymes collaborates on 'Huey In Da Chair'.
Eminem, Nas, Mad Squablz, J-S.A.N.D., Don Pablito, Sona Jobarteh, and Saweetie are also guest artists on the 14-track album.
LL Cool J Songs
LL Cool J is known for hits such as 'Luv U Better', 'Rock the Bells', 'I Can't Live Without My Radio', and 'The Do-Wop'. His first studio album, 'Radio, debuted 39 years ago.
The rapper's new album will be released on Friday, September 6. It is his 14th studio album and his first since 2013's 'Authentic'.
Rap icon Q-Tip is listed as the album's producer. LL Cool J has released four singles from the offering since June, including 'Passion', 'Proclivities', and 'Murdergram Deux'.
Speaking on 'TalkShopLive', LL Cool J says he took his time making this album and wanted to make sure it was worth the wait.
"I’m so inspired by this record that I want to make another one... This project is more about the people and cultural impact than anything else. I feel like I was born to hold this space in hip-hop," he said
LL has been a fan of hip-hop since he was eight. He started rapping when he was 10 and writing his own rhymes when he was around 12.
Def Jam signed him at 16.
"I made this album to touch people and to prove the point that you could keep making great music throughout your career no matter how long you have been doing."
Main image credit: YouTube/ LL Cool J ('Luv U Better' music video)
