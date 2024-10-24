One Direction back on the charts following Liam Payne tragedy
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
One Direction's 'Midnight Memories' album is set to return to the top 10 in the UK more than a decade after its release.
One Direction's 'Midnight Memories' album is set to return to the top 10 in the UK more than a decade after its release.
All five of One Direction's albums are expected to reenter the U.K. Official Charts on Friday, October 25, following the death of Liam Payne.
The 31-year-old died last week Wednesday after falling to his death from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina.
One Direction, which includes members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan, recorded five albums during their time together.
'Up All Night', 'Take Me Home', 'Midnight Memories', 'Four', and 'Made in the A.M.' are all set to return to the top 40. 'Midnight Memories' is well on its way to the top 10.
The albums produced hits such as 'Story of My Life', 'Kiss You', 'Perfect', 'You & I', 'Best Song Ever', 'Drag Me Down', 'What Makes You Beautiful', and 'Live While We're Young'.
One Direction split in October 2015. They all pursued solo music careers, including Liam, whose debut solo album, 'LP1', is also on track to enter the UK charts again.
While they have remained cordial over the years, One Direction has not recorded new music together since they parted ways. Fans are hoping they will all reunite at Liam's funeral.
Liam and Niall last saw each other a few weeks before his death. The late singer flew to Argentina to watch Niall perform at one of his shows.
"I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever," Niall wrote on Instagram.
The other One Direction members also released individual statements expressing their devastation over Liam's passing.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: YouTube/ One Direction
Show's Stories
-
These 30 countries allow you to use your SA driver’s licence
Have a South African driver’s licence and live abroad? We’ve got a list ...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Margate has all the fish this week! – KZN Report
Despite rough seas offshore, the KZN South Coast continues to deliver co...East Coast Breakfast 4 hours ago