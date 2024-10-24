One Direction back on the charts following Liam Payne tragedy

All five of One Direction's albums are expected to reenter the U.K. Official Charts on Friday, October 25, following the death of Liam Payne.

The 31-year-old died last week Wednesday after falling to his death from the third floor of a hotel in Argentina.

One Direction, which includes members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan, recorded five albums during their time together.

'Up All Night', 'Take Me Home', 'Midnight Memories', 'Four', and 'Made in the A.M.' are all set to return to the top 40. 'Midnight Memories' is well on its way to the top 10.

The albums produced hits such as 'Story of My Life', 'Kiss You', 'Perfect', 'You & I', 'Best Song Ever', 'Drag Me Down', 'What Makes You Beautiful', and 'Live While We're Young'.

One Direction split in October 2015. They all pursued solo music careers, including Liam, whose debut solo album, 'LP1', is also on track to enter the UK charts again.

While they have remained cordial over the years, One Direction has not recorded new music together since they parted ways. Fans are hoping they will all reunite at Liam's funeral.



Liam and Niall last saw each other a few weeks before his death. The late singer flew to Argentina to watch Niall perform at one of his shows.

"I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn’t know that after saying goodbye and hugging him that evening, I would be saying goodbye forever," Niall wrote on Instagram.

The other One Direction members also released individual statements expressing their devastation over Liam's passing.