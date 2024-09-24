Lights, camera, action! Kylie Minogue has new music on the way

The Australian singer has shared a teaser for her new song, 'Lights Camera Action'...

The Australian singer has shared a teaser for her new song, 'Lights Camera Action'...

Kylie Minogue is ready for 'Tension' 2.0! The 56-year-old is gearing up for the release of a new song, 'Lights Camera Action'. The single is in support of her 17th studio album, 'Tension II', which follows 2023's 'Tension'. "LOVERS …. TENSION II … The sequel with NINE new tracks will be yours on October 18th! Get ready for your close-up," she wrote on Instagram. 'Lights Camera Action' is the album's lead single and will be released on Friday, September 27. The 'Padam Padam' hitmaker hinted in the post that she has many surprises planned for fans. "But wait! There’s more...." she added.

ALSO READ: Kylie Minogue praises Madonna after epic duet

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:

Kylie Minogue Tour One day after announcing her new album, Kylie revealed she will also be going on tour in 2025. "You have no idea how hard it has been to keep all the planning and preparation from you. But it’s time and I. CAN’T. WAIT! For more info head to Kylie.com … See you sooonn! she said. The 'Tension' tour will kick off in Perth in February. It will be her first tour in Australia in five years. “I am beyond excited to announce the Tension Tour 2025. I can’t wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the 'Tension' era and more!" she said. Kylie says it has been an exhilarating ride so far, and she can't wait to call "lights, camera, action" on the next chapter of her career. "There will be a whole lot of Padaming!” Kylie's tour will also stop in Asia, North America, South America, and the United Kingdom.

ALSO READ: Kylie Minogue wants to work with Beyoncé and Rihanna