Video: Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran's epic performance of 'Thinking Out Loud'

Chills - that's what you will feel when you listen to this epic performance between Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran!

Swift is on her Eras Tour and she performed in London at the Wembley Stadium on August 15.

During her performance of 'Everything Has Changed', Taylor told her fans she felt like she was not doing justice to the song, before adding, "So it's a good thing that Ed Sheeran is here".

Sheeran rose up from the back of the stage and joined Swift for the song.



After the song, the two of them went on to sing 'End Game' from Swift's 2017 album, 'Reputation'.

They also sang Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud'.

Believe us when we say their performance will blow your mind.

The 'Anti Hero' hitmaker went on to appreciate their friendship, calling Sheeran one of her best friends.

"This is one of my best friends in the world," she told the crowd.

“We toured together on the Red Tour. Every time I am doing the ‘Red’ part of this show, I think about the memories that we’ve made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley like, every week. This is like, regular for him. And he works so hard, and he’s on tour right now and he’s probably so tired. But he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us so give it up for Ed Sheeran," she added.

READ: Post Malone says he couldn't handle Beyoncé and Taylor Swift's fame





Over the years, the two artists have collaborated on several hits.

Their last collaboration, 'The Joker and the Queen', came out in 2021.

LISTEN: South African ‘Swiftie' who travelled to Vienna speaks of terror plot

Swift has been on the Eras Tour since March 2023.

Last week, Swift's Vienna concerts were cancelled due to a suicide attack plot. Read more about it here - Taylor Swift returns to stage in London after Vienna concert plot.

