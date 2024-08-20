Coldplay officially has the highest grossing rock tour in history
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
The British band's world tour still has a few months to go before it comes to an end, but it is has already been declared the biggest rock tour in history!
The British band's world tour still has a few months to go before it comes to an end, but it is has already been declared the biggest rock tour in history!
Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' world tour has made its way into the history books.
The tour, which began in 2022 and ends later this year, has reportedly grossed $945.7-million (R17-billion), which makes it the highest grossing rock tour ever.
It's also the highest selling rock tour of all time. According to Billboard Boxscore, the band has sold 8.8-million concert tickets since embarking on the 'Music of the Spheres' tour.
Elton John held the previous record. The 77-year-old's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour', which wrapped up in July 2023, grossed $939.1-million.
Coldplay's 'A Head Full of Dreams' tour is also in the top 10. It is currently at #7 with $523.3-million.
Tours by U2, Guns 'N Roses, The Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, AC/DC, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers complete the top 10.
Coldplay Moon Music
Coldplay will wrap up the European leg of the 'Music of the Spheres' tour in Dubin, Ireland, on September 2. The band will then fly to Australia and New Zealand for the last legs of the tour.
The final show will take place in Auckland on November 16.
Coldplay is also gearing up to release their 10th studio album, 'Moon Music'. The album will drop on October 4.
One song from the album, 'Feels Like I'm Falling in Love', has already been released. A second single, 'We Pray', will be released on August 23.
It features Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna, and Tini.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO:
The official tracklist for 'Moon Music' was released last week. It features 10 songs:
1. MOON MUSiC
2. Feelslikeimfallinginlove
3. WE PRAY ft Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI
4. JUPiTER
5. GOOD FEELiNGS ft Ayra Starr
6. 🌈
7. iAAM
8. AETERNA
9. ALL MY LOVE
10. ONE WORLD
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Main image credit: YouTube/ Coldplay ('Music Of The Spheres World Tour' 2023 official trailer)
Show's Stories
-
SA woman laughs about mistaking an arrestor bed for a shortcut
We love how this qualified physician was able to laugh over her mistake...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Banks are not obligated to refund accounts accessed by kidnappers
Many people who are held against their will by a kidnapper may offer up ...Danny Guselli 6 hours ago