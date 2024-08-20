Coldplay officially has the highest grossing rock tour in history

Coldplay's 'Music of the Spheres' world tour has made its way into the history books.

The tour, which began in 2022 and ends later this year, has reportedly grossed $945.7-million (R17-billion), which makes it the highest grossing rock tour ever.

It's also the highest selling rock tour of all time. According to Billboard Boxscore, the band has sold 8.8-million concert tickets since embarking on the 'Music of the Spheres' tour.

Elton John held the previous record. The 77-year-old's 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour', which wrapped up in July 2023, grossed $939.1-million.

Coldplay's 'A Head Full of Dreams' tour is also in the top 10. It is currently at #7 with $523.3-million.

Tours by U2, Guns 'N Roses, The Rolling Stones, Roger Waters, AC/DC, and Red Hot Chilli Peppers complete the top 10.