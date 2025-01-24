Songwriter Diane Warren receives 16th Oscar nomination
Updated | By Music Reporter
Sweet sixteen! Diane Warren is thrilled to receive her 16th Academy Awards nomination for 'Best Original Song'.
The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards are out, and songwriter Diane Warren just made music history.
She received a nod for 'Best Original Song', earning the 68-year-old her 16th one since the category was introduced in 1934.
Warren is nominated for writing 'The Journey', a song featured in the Tyler Perry-directed Netflix film 'The Six Triple Eight'.
While singer H.E.R. performed the track, Warren wrote the music and lyrics alone. The category only recognises the writers.
Other songs nominated in the category are 'El Mal' ('Emilia Pérez')', 'Never Too Late' ('Elton John: Never Too Late'), 'and 'Like a Bird' ('Sing Sing').
Another song from the 'Emilia Pérez' soundtrack is also a nominee, 'Mi Camino'.
Warren says she is thrilled to be nominated for a 16th Oscar.
"Yay!!!!! So honored and excited!!! #Sweet16!! Thank U @hermusicofficial @tylerperry @nicoleavant @keriselig and everyone who's been a part of this Journey!! @theacademy !#TheSixTripleEight #TheJourney," she wrote on Instagram.
Other songs written by Diane Warren
Warren has written dozens of songs for some of the music industry's biggest stars. She has worked on music for Eric Clapton, Patti LaBelle, Gloria Estefan, Michael Bolton and Olivia Newton-John.
She also wrote Cher's 'Body to Body, Heart to Heart', 'Does Anybody Really Fall in Love Anymore?', 'You Haven't Seen the Last of Me' and more.
Cher presented Warren with an honorary Oscar award in 2022. The Honorary Award is given to those who have contributed significantly to the film industry.
Here's a look at some of the biggest songs Warren has written or co-written:
Beyoncé – 'I Was Here'
Celine Dion – 'Because You Loved Me'
Whitney Houston – 'I Learned From the Best'
LeAnn Rimes – 'How Do I Live'
Mariah Carey – 'Can't Take That Away' (Mariah's Theme)
Xscape – 'The Arms of the One Who Loves You'
LeAnn Rimes – 'Can't Fight The Moonlight'
Whitney Houston and Enrique Iglesias – 'Could I Have This Kiss Forever'
Monica – 'For You I Will'
Mary J Blige – 'Give Me You'
Cher – 'If I Could Turn Back Time'
Warren has won zero competitive Oscars. Will it be 16th time lucky in 2025?
Main image credit: Instagram/@dianewarren
