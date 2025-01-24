Songwriter Diane Warren receives 16th Oscar nomination

The nominees for the 97th Academy Awards are out, and songwriter Diane Warren just made music history.

She received a nod for 'Best Original Song', earning the 68-year-old her 16th one since the category was introduced in 1934.

Warren is nominated for writing 'The Journey', a song featured in the Tyler Perry-directed Netflix film 'The Six Triple Eight'.

While singer H.E.R. performed the track, Warren wrote the music and lyrics alone. The category only recognises the writers.

Other songs nominated in the category are 'El Mal' ('Emilia Pérez')', 'Never Too Late' ('Elton John: Never Too Late'), 'and 'Like a Bird' ('Sing Sing').

Another song from the 'Emilia Pérez' soundtrack is also a nominee, 'Mi Camino'.

Warren says she is thrilled to be nominated for a 16th Oscar.

"Yay!!!!! So honored and excited!!! #Sweet16!! Thank U @hermusicofficial @tylerperry @nicoleavant @keriselig and everyone who's been a part of this Journey!! @theacademy !#TheSixTripleEight #TheJourney," she wrote on Instagram.