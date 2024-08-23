Singer P!nk shares the stage with her daughter Willow

A proud P!ink also shared a video of Willow, who was 11 at the time, singing an Olivia Rodrigo song in 2022. "Ohhhh wow she has raw talent. Those notes and so young," one of P!nk's followers commented on the clip.

It's not the first time Willow has shown off her vocal talent. She has joined her mother on stage at some of her concerts.

"Willow is extremely talented! I have no words atm, just in awe," one person commented. Another X user wrote: "Pink and Willow were magic."

"A little heads up to have tissues ready when Pink sings it’s gonna get dusty….that’s her daughter Willow singing with her at sound check for 'What About Us'," an X (Twitter) user captioned a clip.

The mother-daughter duo performed a stripped-down version of P!nk's smash hit song, 'What About Us'. Shortly before their performance, a video of them rehearsing the song during a soundcheck surfaced online.

A little heads up to have tissues ready when Pink sings it’s gonna get dusty….that’s her daughter Willow singing with her at sound check for "What About Us" pic.twitter.com/7bvmmhNwqS

P!Ink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, released 'What About Us' in 2017. It was the lead single on her seventh album, 'Beautiful Trauma'.

She co-wrote the song with Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac. Johnny shared some insights into the song's meaning in an interview with Billboard.

"Explaining what a song is about is kind of a dangerous thing for me, because it takes away the possibility of a song becoming whatever it is to somebody that listens to it," he said.

"From my perspective the creation of it is about looking into yourself, interacting. It’s like alchemy, you know, you interact with the person there in the room and you — these things, these ideas come out and what the ideas are for Alecia are probably different to even the person hearing it. And that’s the beauty of her, she really allows people to receive her music the way they do."

The music video for 'What About Us' turned the song into a political anthem. The video opens with P!nk and several young people from different minorities in what appears to be an abandoned city. Sample audio clips from political speeches and protests can be heard in the background.

Audio of Donald Trump being introduced at the 2016 Republican National Convention also plays in the background. P!ink sings:

We are searchlights, we can see in the dark

We are rockets, pointed up at the stars

We are billions of beautiful hearts

And you sold us down the river too far



What about us?

What about all the times you said you had the answers?

What about us?

What about all the broken happy ever afters?

What about us?

What about all the plans that ended in disaster?

What about love? What about trust?

What about us?

'What About Us' seems fitting for her DNC appearance. The convention officially recognised Kamala Harris as its presidential candidate for the 2024 elections taking place in November.



Her vice-presidential running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, was also present at the convention.

Despite the music video's political-inspired theme, P!nk's fans think the song means whatever you need it to mean.

One fan wrote on YouTube.

"I think... this song can fit into any broken situation we go through. Broken relationships, the government disregarding us, dysfunctional family and parenting... it's, about being forgotten, the fear, anger, and sadness of being forgotten. The final battle cry to be noticed and loved again. The battle cry that we aren't going to take it anymore, and our hearts rise up to fight the forgotteness."

Watch P!nk and Willow's performance of 'What About Us' below.

