'People are gross' - Shakira walks off stage after people film up her dress
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
A shocking video shows Shakira warning some audience members not to film up her dress, but they continued to do so...
Shakira walked off the stage at a nightclub in Miami after clubgoers appeared to film up her dress while she was dancing.
Online videos show the 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' hitmaker smiling and dancing at LIV Miami.
The 47-year-old was dancing to her new song, 'Soltera', when she noticed people recording under her dress. She gave them a polite warning but continued dancing.
A few seconds later, she noticed that they had ignored her warning and continued recording her inappropriately. She decided to leave the stage abruptly.
Social media users slammed those who did not respect Shakira's personal space, with many noting that "people are gross".
"How weird do you have to be to do that?" ONE X (Twitter) user wrote. Another user commented: "Unacceptable behavior. People need to respect boundaries and privacy."
Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL— FEIM (@FeimM_) September 15, 2024
😍❤️🎶🔥 NEW MUSIC... #SOLTERA @shakira pic.twitter.com/wyf8kAeJTN— Ch@rly Astu 🇪🇨 (@TCAAG) September 15, 2024
Despite the shocking behaviour of some audience members, Shakira continued to enjoy her time at the club with Brazilian singer Anitta and model Winnie Harlow.
Her new song, 'Soltera', has no release date, but fans believe it will debut "very soon". Shakira is also gearing up for the start of her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour' (LMYNL).
The tour kicks off on November 2 in California.
"The countdown to my tour is on, and we’re officially in rehearsals season! Can’t wait to bring the energy to the stage and see all of you! #LMYNLWorldTour," she captioned a picture of herself during rehearsals.
