'People are gross' - Shakira walks off stage after people film up her dress

Shakira walked off the stage at a nightclub in Miami after clubgoers appeared to film up her dress while she was dancing.

Online videos show the 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)' hitmaker smiling and dancing at LIV Miami.

The 47-year-old was dancing to her new song, 'Soltera', when she noticed people recording under her dress. She gave them a polite warning but continued dancing.

A few seconds later, she noticed that they had ignored her warning and continued recording her inappropriately. She decided to leave the stage abruptly.

Social media users slammed those who did not respect Shakira's personal space, with many noting that "people are gross".

"How weird do you have to be to do that?" ONE X (Twitter) user wrote. Another user commented: "Unacceptable behavior. People need to respect boundaries and privacy."