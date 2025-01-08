Sabrina Carpenter talks 2025 Grammy nominations

Sabrina Carpenter is nominated for six awards at the 2025 Grammys taking place in February, and the 'Espresso' hitmaker still feels overwhelmed by the amazing success she had last year.

The singer, who received a nomination for 'Best New Artist', says the recognition is not surprising, even though it came ten years after she started her music career in 2014 with 'Can't Blame a Girl for Trying'.

“I’ve always been true to myself and believed in my work since I was young. I’ve realized that it’s always been about the small baby steps that you take over time to get you to this point,” she told PEOPLE.

Sabrina is also nominated in the following categories: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance.

Speaking about the success of her music over the years, the 25-year-old says she is excited to see the love her songs are receiving.

"I’m just happy to see my songs connect with so many people from all walks of life. That’s why I love to write songs.”

Sabrina, who will go back on the road in April for the European leg of her 'Short n' Sweet' tour, says she hasn't really reflected on last year.

"I don’t think I have fully reflected yet, as I’m also trying to be present in the moment,” she said.

Her album 'Short n’ Sweet' made her the first solo artist to have two simultaneous top 3 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. 'Please Please Please' peaked at No. 1 and 'Espresso' at No. 3. She was also 'the first woman to have three songs simultaneously in the Hot 100 Top 10 for five consecutive weeks' reports Billboard.

'Short n’ Sweet' is her first chart-topping album.