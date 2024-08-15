Get yourself a husband like Mark Zuckerberg who makes sculptures of his wife

'Husband of the Year' behaviour or just weird?

Is your husband even your husband if he doesn't commission a giant statue in your image? Mark Zuckerberg is earning major hubby points after unveiling a statue of his wife Priscilla Chan. "Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife," he captioned an image of the statue on Instagram. Priscilla is pictured standing next to the giant turquoise and silver sculpture. She is clearly impressed with her husband's gesture. "The more of me, the better?" she commented.

American artist Daniel Arsham designed the statue. According to Artsy, he "makes installations and objects that conjure a kind of mythical contemporary archeology". Social media users agreed that Priscilla looked like a goddess. Many also praised Mark for his sweet gesture. "Wife guy level: Advanced," one Instagram user wrote.

Another added: "Get yourself a man who makes sculptures of you." A third commented: "Husbands everywhere are shaking."

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan have been married for 12 years. In 2015, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Maxima Chan Zuckerberg. The power couple has since added two more kids to their family - August Chan Zuckerberg and Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. They have shared glimpses of their family life on social media. Priscilla celebrated Mark's 40th birthday earlier this year with an epic backyard party. She recreated some of the places he lived over the years. Bill Gates was among the friends and family celebrating Mark's big day. "Mark doesn't usually let me go big for his birthday but for his 40th I was allowed to throw a bash as long our friends and family also roasted him. We all had a blast! Let’s just say that no one suffered from a lack of material!" Priscilla wrote. "Jokes aside, as I reflect on the 21 of Mark's birthdays we have spent together, one of my favorite things about Mark is how he really, truly believes in people. He sees the potential in all of us. I have no idea what adventures are coming next, but I’m here for all of them. Here’s to many more." "Jokes aside, as I reflect on the 21 of Mark's birthdays we have spent together, one of my favorite things about Mark is how he really, truly believes in people. He sees the potential in all of us. I have no idea what adventures are coming next, but I’m here for all of them. Here’s to many more."

Mark also had sweet words for his wife Priscilla while celebrating a special anniversary in December last year. He reflected on how they met. "20 years since our first date. We met at a going away party my friends threw for me in college when they thought I was about to get kicked out of school. I asked her out but told her we'd need to go out soon since I might only have a few days left. Later on I started Facebook, we got married, and now have three wonderful girls. What a wild ride," he said.