Nicki Minaj's 'Pink Friday 2' tour makes history

Nicki Minaj has extended her record as the highest grossing female rapper in history...

Nicki Minaj has extended her record as the highest grossing female rapper in history...

The undisputed 'Queen of Rap' has done it again. Nicki Minaj wrapped up her 'Pink Friday 2' tour a few days ago, and it was one for the record books. The 41-year-old's tour is officially one of the top five highest-grossing hip-hop tours in history. According to Touring Data, she is the first female rapper to gross over $100-million in a single tour. "Nicki Minaj is officially the fifth Black woman in history to gross over $100-million in a single tour, joining Tina Turner, Beyoncé, Rihanna and SZA." 'Pink Friday 2' is the highest-grossing and bestselling tour by a female rapper. It is also the most successful female tour in Europe.

.@NICKIMINAJ is officially the first woman in Rap history to gross over $100 million in a single tour with "Pink Friday 2". — Touring Data (@touringdata) October 12, 2024

Nicki, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, is the only female rapper to feature in the top 10 rap tours. Drake is currently at #1 with $320.5-million grossed for his 'It's A Blur' tour. He holds multiple spots in the top 10. Travis Scott comes in second. His 'Circus Maximum' tour grossed $154-million. Kendrick Lamar is in fourth place with 'The Big Steppers' tour grossing $110.9-million. Nicki is in fifth place. Kanye West, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and Future are also in the top 10.

ALSO READ: Kendrick Lamar set to headline 2025 NFL Super Bowl halftime show

Nicki thanked her Barbz, as her fans are called, for supporting her 'Pink Friday 2' and gave a special shout-out to her team. She wrote on Instagram: "@beaucaspersmart, the entire creative team, and the lighting director did such a beautiful visual masterpiece for this show." Some of the guest artists who made appearances during her tour included Skillibeng, Tyga, 50 Cent, Young Ma, Sexxy Red, and Skeng. "This tour was amazing experience for me that I’ll never forget. I love you queen. Thank you, and to all the barbs who gave me absolutely nothing less than high energy, thank you too!" Skillibeng commented. Bia wrote: "Thank you for having me!!!!love you so much! 🩷🧡🤞🏽#BARBIA." Sexxy Red wrote: "Had so much funnnnnn 🥰."

MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO: