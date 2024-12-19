 Jordin Sparks shares dream to perform in South Africa
Updated | By Music Reporter

The former 'American Idol' winner can't believe more than 90,000 people sang 'No Air' word for word during Chris Brown's concert in Mzansi.

Jordin Sparks wearing a denim jacket
Jordin Sparks/ Instagram (@jordinsparks)

Jordin Sparks is overwhelmed with gratitude after hearing one of her songs being sung by thousands of people in South Africa. 

Chris Brown sang their 2008 hit song, 'No Air', during his sold-out concert at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Over 90,000 people packed the stadium for Breezy's two-night show.

Scores of people joined the R&B star in singing 'No Air' word for word. Jordin came across a video of the moment that was shared on X (Twitter) and was in awe. 

"I’ll never get over this. So many voices singing my song!! Appreciate him taking my voice all over the world!" she wrote. 

One X user told Jordin that she has many fans in Mzansi who have supported her since she released her self-titled debut album in November 2007, a few months after winning 'American Idol'.

"Haibo wena Jordin Sparks! We sang along to your ENTIRE first album word for word in 2007! You may have never appreciated us enough to appear even once in any of your tours, but we BEEN about you!" the X user wrote. 

Jordin replied that she will hopefully get to visit SA one day. 

"I’m always appreciative and I’m grateful to anyone who has ever played/supported my music! It’s a dream of mine to tour and perform there. All over the world, actually. When the time comes, I’ll see you there? 

Main image credit: Instagram/Jordin Sparks

