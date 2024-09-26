Jade Thirlwall reveals the meaning behind 'Angel of My Dreams' lyrics

Jade Thirlwall is opening up about the meaning behind her first song as a solo artist, 'Angel of My Dreams'.

The Little Mix group member released the song in July 2024, and it quickly climbed the charts in the UK, peaking at #7.

She co-wrote 'Angel of My Dreams' with Steph Jones, Pablo Bowman, and Mike Sabath. The song is described as Jade's 'love-hate letter to the industry'.

Speaking to Genius, Jade says when she first started working on music for her solo career, she felt some pressure to write songs that everyone would love.

"Up until 'Angel of My Dreams' was written, I was going in rooms being like, 'I have to write a radio-friendly song, I have to write a song that's going to do well on TikTok, I have to write a song that's gonna please the label.' I feel like that is always the biggest killer of creativity when you feel pressure to write something for somebody else," she said.

The 31-year-old says she decided to put herself first, which resulted in her creativity flowing naturally.

"The minute you are doing to just please you or your younger self, which is what I did a lot with this project. I was like, 'What does little Jade want to hear?' The minute I put myself first in that creative space is when the best music was written."