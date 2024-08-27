Chris Hemsworth joins Ed Sheeran on stage to play the drums

We are used to seeing Chris Hemsworth flexing his biceps while wielding a hammer on the big screen, but we never imagined him using his arm muscles for a drummer side gig at an Ed Sheeran concert.

The English singer surprised his fans during the Bucharest, Romania, leg of his 'Mathematics Tour' on Sunday, August 25, by bringing out the 'Thor' actor on stage.

Chris played the drums in front of a 70,000-strong audience while Ed performed his 2014 single, 'Thinking Out Loud'.

Ed explained in a video shared on his Instagram page that Chris' appearance was part of the new season of his Disney+ National Geographic series, 'Limitless'.

"Basically, what's happening is Chris emailed me last December saying he's doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning instruments. He came to visit me, and he has learned to play the drums," the 33-year-old said.

After the show, Ed presented Chris with a participation award for "drumming excellence".

"You really, really did well."

Chris admits that he was nervous playing in front of so many people.

"Maybe the most nerve-racking stunt I’ve done yet for Limitless… learn drums and play live on stage to 70,000 people with @teddysphotos. Thanks, Ed, for scaring the s**t outta me!"

