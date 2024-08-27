Chris Hemsworth joins Ed Sheeran on stage to play the drums
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
Thor vs Teddy! It doesn't quite have a ring to it, but Chris Hemsworth and Ed Sheeran made beautiful music together during a show in Romania..
We are used to seeing Chris Hemsworth flexing his biceps while wielding a hammer on the big screen, but we never imagined him using his arm muscles for a drummer side gig at an Ed Sheeran concert.
The English singer surprised his fans during the Bucharest, Romania, leg of his 'Mathematics Tour' on Sunday, August 25, by bringing out the 'Thor' actor on stage.
Chris played the drums in front of a 70,000-strong audience while Ed performed his 2014 single, 'Thinking Out Loud'.
Ed explained in a video shared on his Instagram page that Chris' appearance was part of the new season of his Disney+ National Geographic series, 'Limitless'.
"Basically, what's happening is Chris emailed me last December saying he's doing a documentary on cognitive health and the benefits of learning instruments. He came to visit me, and he has learned to play the drums," the 33-year-old said.
After the show, Ed presented Chris with a participation award for "drumming excellence".
"You really, really did well."
Chris admits that he was nervous playing in front of so many people.
"Maybe the most nerve-racking stunt I’ve done yet for Limitless… learn drums and play live on stage to 70,000 people with @teddysphotos. Thanks, Ed, for scaring the s**t outta me!"
Liam and Chris Hemsworth
Chris might have done "really, really well" during his big night on stage with Ed, but he didn't sound too good eight months ago.
The 41-year-old actor performed an impromptu drum and guitar session with his brother, Liam Hemsworth, in December last year.
Chris shared a clip of him, Liam, and their brother Luke Hemsworth singing - or should we say trying to sing - a Green Day song.
"Christmas album just dropped; thanks for the inspiration @greenday," he joked.
We're glad Ed helped him get his act together before he took to the stage in front of thousands of people.
"Imagine you’re at and Ed Sheeran concert having the time of your life and then you find out Thor has been playing the drums the whole time?" one Instagram user commented.
Another user added: "It was amazing. Choosing Bucharest for this was iconic. Thank you for the surprise!"
Main image credit:Instagram/@chrishemsworth, @teddysphotos
