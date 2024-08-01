Nicola Coughlan represents women with 'perfect breasts'

As we start off Women's Month, we didn't realise we needed to hear this perfect body-positive answer from 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan.

As we commence with Women's Month, we wanted to share how Nicola Coughlan proves to be more like Lady Whistledown than we expected. Lady Whistledown, the writer of a gossip sheet in Old England, is marked as a powerful woman in the 'Bridgerton' series. The woman behind this mighty voice, Nicola Coughlan, has proven to add a sprinkle of spice and all things nice with her sharp tongue during her post-Bridgerton fame. One interview in particular left everyone even more proud of 'Penelope' as her answer fitted perfectly into the guise of a powerful woman.

During an interview in Dublin, Nicola Coughlan proudly represented "women with perfect breasts". After a journalist said she was "fearless" to bare her body as the leading lady in 'Bridgerton', she responded perfectly. 'Without missing a beat, she replied, “You know, it is hard ’cause I think women with my body type, women with perfect breasts—we do not see ourselves onscreen enough,” which earned her laughs and cheers from the audience. “I am very proud as a member of the perfect-breasts community. I hope you enjoy seeing them.”' (Vanity Fair) What better way than this to celebrate women in their unique and varied sizes? We love how Coughlan made other women with different body types feel included by bearing it all. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

“There’s one scene where I’m very naked on camera, and that was my idea, my choice. It felt like the biggest ‘f#%k you’ to all the conversation surrounding my body; it was amazingly empowering.” Coughlan added that she “felt beautiful” during those scenes and wanted to be able to “look back on this and remember how f#%king hot I looked.” (Vanity Fair)

Supplied

Image Courtesy of Instagram