Carrie Underwood set to perform at Trump inauguration

Carrie Underwood says she is thrilled to be a part of history after it was revealed that she will perform 'America the Beautiful' at Donald Trump's inauguration.

Trump will be officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America in Washington on Monday, January 20.

American disco band Village People is also set to perform. The 1970s band is expected to perform at one of Trump's inaugural balls.

While singing at a presidential inauguration is seen as a significant career highlight, some of Underwood's fans aren't too thrilled that she accepted the gig.

Scores of people have taken to the country singer's social media pages to express their disappointment.

"As a longtime fan that’s been to all of your concerts, including Vegas, I’m heartbroken at your decision to perform next week. I thought you stood for love & acceptance, not hate & judgement," an Instagram user commented on a post she shared about her homegrown garlic crops.

Another fan commented, "Incredibly disappointed in you and I've been a fan since day one."

Some even declared, "Carrie, you've been cancelled!"

While others vowed to unfollow her and stop buying her music. "Girl read the room! Performing for him is not a good career move. I would seriously reconsider this."