Carrie Underwood set to perform at Trump inauguration
Updated | By Music Reporter
The country singer has received backlash for her decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, but she says it's time for Americans to "come together in the spirit of unity".
Carrie Underwood says she is thrilled to be a part of history after it was revealed that she will perform 'America the Beautiful' at Donald Trump's inauguration.
Trump will be officially sworn in as the 47th president of the United States of America in Washington on Monday, January 20.
American disco band Village People is also set to perform. The 1970s band is expected to perform at one of Trump's inaugural balls.
While singing at a presidential inauguration is seen as a significant career highlight, some of Underwood's fans aren't too thrilled that she accepted the gig.
Scores of people have taken to the country singer's social media pages to express their disappointment.
"As a longtime fan that’s been to all of your concerts, including Vegas, I’m heartbroken at your decision to perform next week. I thought you stood for love & acceptance, not hate & judgement," an Instagram user commented on a post she shared about her homegrown garlic crops.
Another fan commented, "Incredibly disappointed in you and I've been a fan since day one."
Some even declared, "Carrie, you've been cancelled!"
While others vowed to unfollow her and stop buying her music. "Girl read the room! Performing for him is not a good career move. I would seriously reconsider this."
However, Underwood has no plans to cancel her big performance and says she's honoured to make an appearance.
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," she said in a statement, as reported by Variety.
Underwood joins a long list of A-list musicians who have performed at inauguration ceremonies over the years. Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, and Jennifer Lopez have all showcased their vocals in the past 20 years.
Millions of Americans tune in to watch the president get sworn in, with Ronald Reagan's 1981 inauguration attracting 41,8 million viewers while Barack Obama's 2009 ceremony drew 37,8 million.
Love it or hate it, Underwood will no doubt give an amazing performance on the day!
Main image credit: Instagram/@carrieunderwood
