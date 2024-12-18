Brazilian judge issues shocking Adele song ruling

Adele could have one of her songs removed from streaming platforms worldwide. The singer's 2015 song, 'Million Years Ago', is the subject of a plagiarism claim in Brazil.

According to the Independent, a judge in the South American country issued an injunction ordering Sony and Universal to stop using the track globally.

This includes reproduction, distribution, and commercial use in both digital and physical formats. If the music labels fail to comply, they could face an $8,000 (R145,000) fine “per act of non-compliance”. Independent reports that they can, however, appeal the decision.

Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes claims Adele's song is heavily influenced by 'Mulheres' (Women). Singer Martinho da Vila recorded the samba classic for one of his albums in the '90s.

Geraes is suing for $160,000 (R2.9 million) in moral damages. He also wants to recoup lost royalties and a songwriting credit on 'Million Years Ago'.

Sony and Universal have not yet responded to the ruling, which Tohinho's team has labelled a "landmark" for Brazil's music industry.

It's not the first time Adele's song has been accused of plagiarism. Fans of late Turkish singer Ahmet Kay claimed the track resembles a song on his 1985 album, 'Acilara Tutunmak' (Clinging to Pain).

However, music critics in Turkey noted Kaya's song was also similar to the melodies of other artists as it was a simple combination.

"I don’t think that Adele listened to Ahmet Kaya’s song and copied it on purpose," music critic Naim Dilmener told local news agencies in 2015.

Adele, meanwhile, has stayed out of the spotlight since wrapping up her successful Las Vegas residency in November. She reflected on her one-year residency in an emotional Instagram post.

"Well, what an adventure! Las Vegas you’ve been so good to me. This residency went on to mirror what '30' was about - lost and broken to healed and thriving! Seems so fitting in the end. The only thing left to do in this case is move on. These 100 shows have been so easy to love," she wrote.

The 36-year-old singer loved the intimacy of the shows.

"I got to really be with every single person in the room every night. I’ve loved every single second of it and I am so proud of it! I will miss it terribly, and I will miss YOU all terribly too. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! See you next time."

Adele has not commented on the plagiarism claims surrounding 'Million Years Ago'.