VIDEO: Bruno Mars at four years old!

Bruno Mars (Peter Gene Hernandez) was delighting audiences in Hawaii with his Elvis Presley impersonations as a child entertainer.

With his high-top hairstyle and brilliant lip renditions of Elvis, it's hard not to see him as a mini version of the King of Rock and Roll. It is lovely to hear Bruno Mars's story and how he came from humble beginnings.

Even better is seeing him at the tender age of four sharing what he likes about Elvis Presley.

A video shared on a Bruno Mars fan page shows four-year-old Bruno Mars with his father, Peter Hernandez, sitting for an interview with a British journalist.