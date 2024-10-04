VIDEO: Bruno Mars at four years old!
At a mere four years old, Bruno Mars could express his love for Elvis Presley, which is proof that he was a born entertainer...
Bruno Mars (Peter Gene Hernandez) was delighting audiences in Hawaii with his Elvis Presley impersonations as a child entertainer.
With his high-top hairstyle and brilliant lip renditions of Elvis, it's hard not to see him as a mini version of the King of Rock and Roll. It is lovely to hear Bruno Mars's story and how he came from humble beginnings.
Even better is seeing him at the tender age of four sharing what he likes about Elvis Presley.
A video shared on a Bruno Mars fan page shows four-year-old Bruno Mars with his father, Peter Hernandez, sitting for an interview with a British journalist.
"From the age of 2 and a half, the future star began joining his father's band on stage as a mini Elvis, and his adorable impression of the King quickly became a crowd favourite. That talent and drive, which first landed 6-year-old Bruno a cameo in 1992’s Honeymoon in Vegas as “Little Elvis,” has since helped line the singer’s shelves with Grammys and bring him centre stage at the Super Bowl halftime show — achievements that have made his parents Peter and Bernadette, both musicians themselves, “so proud,” as his late mom told Filipino news station ABS-CBN News in 2019." (People)
Watch the video that was shared on the Much Music TikTok page:
@much
4-year-old Bruno Mars talks about being the world's youngest Elvis impersonator 🥹 [via marssars75/IG]♬ original sound - MuchMusic
Watch him perform his scene in Honeymoon in Vegas as Little Elvis.
Courtesy of YouTube.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
