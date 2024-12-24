Barack Obama drops 'Favourite Music of 2024' list
Updated | By Music Reporter
These are the songs Barack Obama had on repeat in 2024.
Former US president Barack Obama has unveiled his top 25 songs of the year.
The 63-year-old released his 'Favourite Music of 2024' list just in time for you to add them to your New Year's Eve party playlist.
"Here are my favourite songs from this year! Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist – and let me know if there’s a song or artist I should make sure to listen to," he wrote.
The list includes South African singer Tyla's hit single, 'Jump'. The track, which also made Obama's 2024 summer playlist, features rapper Gunna and Jamaican dancehall DJ Skillibeng.
Billie Eilish's 'Lunch', recorded for her third studio album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft', is also in the mix.
Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold 'Em' also got a mention. The track is nominated for three awards at the 2025 Grammys: 'Song of the Year', 'Record of the Year', and 'Best Country Song'.
READ MORE HERE: TIME magazine names 10 best songs of 2024
Myles Smith's breakout hit, 'Stargazing', also got a nod from Obama. As did Rema's 'Yayo', Shaboozey's 'A Bar Song (Tips)', and Kendrick Lamar's 'Squabble Up'.
Songs by Artemas, Karol G, Hozier, The Red Clay Strays, Jordan Adetunji, and Tommy Richman also feature. Obama's followers felt that a few songs were missing from the list.
Some suggested Chappell Roan, Glorilla, and Doechii should have been featured.
Obama selected a total of 25 songs for his favourite music of 2024 list. Check out the full list below.
Here are my favorite songs from this year! Check them out if you’re looking to shake up your playlist – and let me know if there’s a song or artist I should make sure to listen to. pic.twitter.com/MK51Z77uEb— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 21, 2024
Main image credit: Instagram/Billie Eilish
