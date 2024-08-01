Chrissy Teigen opens up about son's type 1 diabetes diagnosis

'T1D Mommas are the strongest women I know' - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's fans are praising them for opening up about their son's diabetes diagnosis...

'T1D Mommas are the strongest women I know' - Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's fans are praising them for opening up about their son's diabetes diagnosis...

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that her six-year-old son Miles has type 1 diabetes. The cookbook author opened up about the diagnosis after a picture she shared with Miles and her eldest daughter Luna caught the attention of social media users. Chrissy and her two children, whom she shares with singer John Legend, held a sign that read 'Simone' [Biles] while supporting 'Team USA' at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Many people noticed Miles wearing a type 1 diabetes monitor on his arm. "I see Miles, like my son, has #T1D and wears a Dexcom G7. Brava little man, you CAN do anything with the extra technology and support," one Instagram user commented on the picture. Another user commented: "Sending you and your family so much love! I have been type 1 for almost 49 years. Diagnosed at 7. So much has changed with technology and advances! Miles will lead a long, healthy and happy life! You are now part of a club that will support you no matter what!" ALSO READ: We jammin' - Chrissy Teigen shares review of Meghan Markle's jam

Chrissy was overwhelmed by the support and decided to share Miles' story in a follow-up post. "A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone and team USA," she wrote. "Miles had his arm up, and soooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform. You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible."

Type 1 diabetes usually appears during childhood or adolescence, it can develop in adults. - Mayo Clinic

According to Mayo Clinic, "Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition. In this condition, the pancreas makes little or no insulin. Insulin is a hormone the body uses to allow sugar (glucose) to enter cells to produce energy." There is currently no cure for type 1 diabetes. Chrissy says they found out about Miles' diagnosis when he fell ill a couple of weeks ago. "Our Miles was sick, in the hospital, with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water. But the doctors knew something else was off with his blood tests. I’ve learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with Type 1 — going to the hospital for something completely different.” Miles received his first shot of insulin this week, and Chrissy says it is "a different, new world" for the family. She included a picture of a page from the children's book, 'Year One with Type One'. "John and I read it to Miles last night and I burst into tears at this page and I had to leave the room so he couldn't see me sobbing." Chrissy has vowed to continue raising awareness about type 1 diabetes. "You are not alone either! And we promise to be there for you guys like you have been there for us already!" ALSO READ: Sophie Ndaba opens up about living with diabetes



MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO

Chrissy revealed that Nick Jonas, who also has type 1 diabetes, was kind to Miles when they bumped into him at the Olympics. Nick was diagnosed when he was 13. "18 years ago I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. My family, especially my Mom @mamadjonas, noticed a change in me & saw the four major signs that we now know are symptoms of Type 1 Diabetes. 1. frequent urination. 2. excessive thirst. 3. Exhaustion. 4. Unexplained weight loss. I was lucky enough to have this incredible support system around me that noticed these signs, helped me make the decision to get checked and ultimately saved my life," he wrote on Instagram in November. R&B star Usher is also a diabetes advocate. His son was six when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The Grammy Award winner visited Capitol Hill last month to raise awareness about diabetes. "As a parent to a child with type 1 diabetes, I’m passionate about early screening. Yesterday, I was in Washington, D.C., for the #ScreenForType1 Summit and I also met with legislators on Capitol Hill to discuss the need for preventative T1D screening and expanded federal support for screening," he said. ALSO READ: R&B star Usher raises awareness about diabetes