Akon has zero regrets about these shocking song lyrics

The Senegalese-American rapper says he has no regrets about including these controversial lyrics to one of his most famous songs...

Akon is known for hits such as 'Smack That', 'Lonely', and 'Right Now', but one song stands out in the minds of many fans, and not just because it featured one of hip-hop's biggest rappers. When his single, 'I Wanna Love You' featuring Snoop Dogg, was released in 2006, it raised major eyebrows because of its explicit lyrics. However, 18 years later, Akon says he has no regrets about including the lyrics. The song, which Akon co-wrote, was initially called 'I Wanna F*** You'.

The radio-friendly version featured the word love instead of f***. Akon raps on the track: I see you windin' and grindin' up on that pole

I know you see me lookin' at you and you already know

I wanna love you (love you)

You already know

I wanna love you (love you)

You already know, girl 'I Wanna Love You' earned Akon his first number-one single and was a dancefloor favourite worldwide. The dirty version of the song includes the original explicit lyrics. Speaking to Metro, Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, says he has no regrets about the past. "I look at it like it was a part of who I was, and is who I am. I think with time, people will change. With maturity, people will make different types of decisions on what they’re dealing with currently," he said. The 51-year-old adds the past helps shape who you become. "I would never condone anyone to change their past, because their past is where they make who they are, it’s what makes them who they are today. But for the most part, I do love it all, and I feel like the acceptance of what that was, lyrically at that time, was necessary for me to become what I am today."

