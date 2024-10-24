Five reasons why you should consider moving to prepaid electricity

There are at least 11.64-million prepaid electricity meters in South Africa, according to Business Tech's report in June.

Eskom has asked users to upgrade their prepaid electricity meters to the new vending codes by 24 November 2024. Failure to do so will result in them not being able to recharge their meters.

Business Tech states that from 24 November 2024, all prepayment meters using Standard Transfer Specifications-compliant (STS) technology will cease dispensing electricity.

"Eskom has already prepared 97% of the meters by pre-coding them, making it simple for customers to complete the process themselves.

"This do-it-yourself process requires customers to purchase credit tokens from authorised vendors, after which they will receive two sets of 20-digit codes to enter into their meters for the update.

"Eskom is intensifying its awareness campaign to ensure all customers are informed and encourages those who have not yet re-coded their meters to act quickly to avoid service disruptions.”

If you are among those who are not yet using prepared electricity and are considering it, here are five reasons to encourage you.

Monitor your usage

Having a prepaid meter will help you know how much electricity you are using, ensuring you don't get surprises when you get billed.

Peace of mind

Managing your own electricity usage comes with peace of mind, because you will never have to worry about being in arrears and owing service providers.

Easy to use

Prepaid meters are easy to use and you can purchase tokens from as little as R20, making it convenience for you.

Ensure correct billing

You don't have to wait for your electricity provider to tell you how much electricity you use. You are in charge.

Helps with budgeting

If you find yourself with a tight budget, you can cut down on electricity usage.

You can also budget for your electricity according to how your finances are looking for that month.

