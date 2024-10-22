Eskom warns prepaid meter customers to upgrade by Nov
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Eskom' has called on prepaid electricity customers to update their meters to the new vending codes.
The utility has warned that meters that have yet to be updated by 24 November will no longer accept tokens.
The re-coding process affects approximately 6.9 million prepaid meters in Eskom-supplied areas.
Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says there won't be any extension to the current deadline.
"Eskom has already prepared 97% of the meters by pre-coding them, making it simple for customers to complete the process themselves.
"This do-it-yourself process requires customers to purchase credit tokens from authorised vendors, after which they will receive two sets of 20-digit codes to enter into their meters for the update."
