eThekwini: No service disruptions amid meter upgrade deadline
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
eThekwini Municipality says it doesn't expect any service disruptions before the deadline to upgrade prepaid electricity meters.
eThekwini Municipality says it doesn't expect any service disruptions before the deadline to upgrade prepaid electricity meters.
Customers on the system have until November 24th to update their devices through a process called Token Identifier rollover.
Eskom says it's necessary because the old prepaid meter technology will stop electricity from being dispensed.
The utility says the credit tokens will run out of available numbers unless meters are reset.
A new series of vending codes will then be introduced.
READ: Eskom warns prepaid meter customers to upgrade by Nov
eThekwini's Gugu Sisilana says the electricity units completed the Token Identifier rollover on all active meters.
"During this process of rolling over the prepaid electricity token system to the new STS 6 format, the City identified non-active meters that require attention. To address this, an extensive meter sweep aimed at ensuring compliance across all meters will be initiated.
"As part of these corrective measures, any faulty meters will be replaced with a meter that is already programmed with the new Token Identifier.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Homemade vs store-bought: Which sweetmeats are better?
With Diwali just around the corner and preparation time creeping in, we'...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Diwali may be recognised as a public holiday in the future
For the first time, the Department of Home Affairs has responded positiv...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago