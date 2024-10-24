eThekwini: No service disruptions amid meter upgrade deadline

Customers on the system have until November 24th to update their devices through a process called Token Identifier rollover.

Eskom says it's necessary because the old prepaid meter technology will stop electricity from being dispensed.

The utility says the credit tokens will run out of available numbers unless meters are reset.

A new series of vending codes will then be introduced.





READ: Eskom warns prepaid meter customers to upgrade by Nov

eThekwini's Gugu Sisilana says the electricity units completed the Token Identifier rollover on all active meters.

"During this process of rolling over the prepaid electricity token system to the new STS 6 format, the City identified non-active meters that require attention. To address this, an extensive meter sweep aimed at ensuring compliance across all meters will be initiated.

"As part of these corrective measures, any faulty meters will be replaced with a meter that is already programmed with the new Token Identifier.”





