Woman upset best friend won't reschedule wedding date
Updated | By Lifestyle Reporter
Would you change your wedding date because your best friend has a work commitment that she can't miss?
Would you change your wedding date because your best friend has a work commitment that she can't miss?
A relationship between two childhood best friends could be over because of a disagreement over a wedding date.
A woman, who was set to be the maid of honour at her friend's wedding, asked her BFF to change the date of her big day because of a work conflict. The bride-to-be refused.
Excited at first, the woman had already gone dress shopping with the bride before receiving her invitation in the mail.
It turns out that the bride set the wedding date for the same day that she was going to be hosting a big conference in Australia. The woman now believes her friend intentionally tried to sabotage her business.
"I call my friend, and I say, 'Hey, I just got your invite in the mail. Uhm, I thought we were doing the wedding the following week.' Then she goes, 'Oh my God no, they actually stuffed up the booking...' I was so pissed off by that point. I just go, 'It sounds like so much fun. It's such a shame I won't be able to make it,'" she said on TikTok.
But there's more to the story. Allegedly, the bride is upset because she feels "kicked out" of the woman's conference plans, even though she knew about the event before choosing her wedding date.
The woman now believes her so-called best friend deliberately chose that date because she's "petty and bitter".
She says she cut her maid of honour dress into six pieces and mailed it to her. Ouch!
However, some people think the whole story is fake to generate publicity for her upcoming conference. They're also convinced that her friend, who apparently is a "PR and marketing girlie", is not the bridezilla she's made out to be.
"You’re going to have to show a photo of the wedding invite, because alas this is seeming like a marketing tactic on your part," one person wrote on TikTok.
Another user added: "OK, I thought this was made up but now I'm convinced. Can't believe her!"
They might be onto something! Not only does she repeatedly mention her conference in the video, but she also went viral earlier this year for being uninvited to another friend's wedding after posting a picture from a hen party before the bride-to-be had a chance to.
Marketing tactic or not, it does pose an interesting question: Would you change your wedding date because your best friend had a work conflict?
Share your thoughts in the poll above.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
ALSO READ: Avoid falling victim to online banking fraud
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android.
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
Main image credit: iStock
Show's Stories
-
Keep a watchful eye on your friends this December
As we head into the December holidays, keep an eye on your friends and f...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Durbanite addresses couples in malls during December
Is it appropriate for couples to hold hands while shopping in busy place...Danny Guselli an hour ago