Woman upset best friend won't reschedule wedding date

A relationship between two childhood best friends could be over because of a disagreement over a wedding date.

A woman, who was set to be the maid of honour at her friend's wedding, asked her BFF to change the date of her big day because of a work conflict. The bride-to-be refused.

Excited at first, the woman had already gone dress shopping with the bride before receiving her invitation in the mail.

It turns out that the bride set the wedding date for the same day that she was going to be hosting a big conference in Australia. The woman now believes her friend intentionally tried to sabotage her business.



"I call my friend, and I say, 'Hey, I just got your invite in the mail. Uhm, I thought we were doing the wedding the following week.' Then she goes, 'Oh my God no, they actually stuffed up the booking...' I was so pissed off by that point. I just go, 'It sounds like so much fun. It's such a shame I won't be able to make it,'" she said on TikTok.

But there's more to the story. Allegedly, the bride is upset because she feels "kicked out" of the woman's conference plans, even though she knew about the event before choosing her wedding date.



The woman now believes her so-called best friend deliberately chose that date because she's "petty and bitter".

She says she cut her maid of honour dress into six pieces and mailed it to her. Ouch!