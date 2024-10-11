Heatwave sweeps through KZN
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
Parts of KwaZulu-Natal were already sizzling on Friday as a heatwave swept through the southern and north-western regions.
The South African Weather Service said the Uthukela, Harry Gwala, Umzinyathi, and Amajuba districts were likely to feel the brunt of it.
In Zululand, temperatures had already climbed to above 30 degrees in Pongola, eDumbe and Abaqulusi.
Garrith Jamieson, who's with ALS Paramedics, has advised people to stay hydrated and keep cool.
He says many people need help understanding the effects of a heatwave on their bodies.
Jamieson explained some of the signs of heat-related illnesses like heatstroke or dehydration.
"People will become very weak and they would have been sweating up to a point and then stop sweating and actually just feel weak. They might suffer from moderate to severe headaches as well as nausea and vomiting."
