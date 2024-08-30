Six celebrities who have died due to substance abuse
Updated | By Poelano Malema
Sign up:Newsletter
Share this:
Every year on the 31st of August, the world observes International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD).
Every year on the 31st of August, the world observes International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD).
Over the years, thousands of lives have been lost to drug overdoses and substance abuse.
What is an overdose?
An overdose occurs when a person has more of a drug (or combination of drugs) in their body than the body can cope with., states overdoseday.com.
The sad thing is that although overdoses can be prevented, over the last twenty years, drug overdose deaths have reportedly increased significantly in many parts of the world.
Overdoseday.com states that 'Each year a record number of deaths are reported, predominantly driven by the misuse of opioids, often in combination with other drugs including benzodiazepines, stimulants and alcohol'.
Which drugs can cause overdose?
All drugs can cause an overdose, including medication prescribed by a doctor, states overdoseday.com.
The publication gives some of the main risk factors of drug overdose:
- Using more than one drug at a time or sequentially
- Redosing too soon
- Adulterated or contaminated drug supply
- Dependence or addiction to a substance or drug
- Changes in tolerance (e.g., using drugs again after a period of abstinence or even after a break as short as two or three days)
- A lowered immune system or chronic health conditions such as obesity or heart disease
- Using a higher dose of a drug than usual or redosing soon after using the first time
- Using alone or in an unfamiliar place
- A history of overdose.
Celebrities who have died of substance abuse
Brenda Fassie
'The Madonna of the Townships', Brenda Fassie, was a prominent star in South Africa.
She released countless hits over the years such as 'Weekend Special', which came from her first recording released in 1983.
She died on 9 May 2004 at the age of 39.
According to the South Africa History Organisation, Fassie was rushed to a Johannesburg hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on 26 April 2004. She died two weeks after that as a result of heart failure and evidence showed that it was caused by a drug overdose.
READ: Twitter votes Brenda Fassie South Africa's biggest female artist of all time
Michael Jackson
Michael Jackson died at the age of 50 on 25 June 2009.
MJ was one of the greatest musicians that ever lived.
He won 13 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice.
Jackson died at his Los Angeles mansion at age 50 of acute propofol intoxication, reports NBC News.
Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston died on 11 February 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.
The singer died from 'accidental drowning, but the drowning may have been spurred by heart disease and cocaine found in her system', states ABC News.
Whitney was known as "The Voice".
She was one of the most awarded artists and one of the best-selling musicians of all time.
She sold over 220-million records around the world.
READ: 'I Will Always Love You: The Best of Whitney Houston' makes history
Amy Winehouse
Grammy Award-winning singer Amy Winehouse died on 23 July 2011 in London, England at the age of 27.
The 'Back to Black' hitmaker's struggle with alcohol was very public and interfered with her music career.
She even went to rehab to deal with the addiction. Sadly, she reportedly died of accidental alcohol poisoning, according to NBC News.
Ike Turner
American musician Ike Turner, who is famous for producing work with his wife, the legendary Tina Turner, died of a cocaine overdose.
He was found dead at his home in San Marcos near San Diego at the age of 76.
Marilyn Monroe
American actress and model Marilyn Monroe was found dead in bed in her Brentwood home on 5 August 1962.
Monroe died from an overdose of sleeping pills (barbiturates).
READ: Trevor Noah weighs in on claims Kim Kardashian ruined Marilyn Monroe’s dress
Image courtesy of iStock/ @Natalia Shabasheva
Follow us on social media:
· TikTok
More From East Coast Radio
Sign up:Newsletter
Share this: