Over the years, thousands of lives have been lost to drug overdoses and substance abuse.



What is an overdose?

An overdose occurs when a person has more of a drug (or combination of drugs) in their body than the body can cope with., states overdoseday.com.



The sad thing is that although overdoses can be prevented, over the last twenty years, drug overdose deaths have reportedly increased significantly in many parts of the world.

Overdoseday.com states that 'Each year a record number of deaths are reported, predominantly driven by the misuse of opioids, often in combination with other drugs including benzodiazepines, stimulants and alcohol'.

Which drugs can cause overdose?

All drugs can cause an overdose, including medication prescribed by a doctor, states overdoseday.com.



The publication gives some of the main risk factors of drug overdose:

Using more than one drug at a time or sequentially

Redosing too soon

Adulterated or contaminated drug supply

Dependence or addiction to a substance or drug

Changes in tolerance (e.g., using drugs again after a period of abstinence or even after a break as short as two or three days)

A lowered immune system or chronic health conditions such as obesity or heart disease

Using a higher dose of a drug than usual or redosing soon after using the first time

Using alone or in an unfamiliar place

A history of overdose.

Celebrities who have died of substance abuse

Brenda Fassie

'The Madonna of the Townships', Brenda Fassie, was a prominent star in South Africa.

She released countless hits over the years such as 'Weekend Special', which came from her first recording released in 1983.

She died on 9 May 2004 at the age of 39.

According to the South Africa History Organisation, Fassie was rushed to a Johannesburg hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on 26 April 2004. She died two weeks after that as a result of heart failure and evidence showed that it was caused by a drug overdose.

