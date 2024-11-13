Mandy Meyer: Consistency key in fat loss | 40kgs Lighter

In episode three of 40kgs Lighter with Mandy Meyer, Mandy shares how she built consistency in her healthy habits and why it’s the foundation for lasting change. She talks about the small, achievable goals she set for her nutrition, the easy-to-reach movement targets she created, and how focusing 30 days of consistent, small, impactful actions jump-started her health and fat loss journey.

I had a stressful job with long hours, and I told myself "Even if you can only do a 10-minutes' walk after work, go and do that 10 minutes' walk" because 10 minutes is better than no minutes. - Mandy Meyer

Mandy also opens up about her decision to remove “good” and “bad” labels from food, helping to get rid of guilt around eating and create a more balanced relationship with food. She stresses the power of being intentional with choices and explains why this mindset is key to achieving meaningful, sustainable results. Listen at the top of this page, or directly below.

From couch potato to an ultramarathon runner Meanwhile, in episode two, Mandy talked about her journey in letting go of guilt around "bad" foods and how shifting her mindset toward long-term goals enabled her to sustain a 40kg weight loss for more than four years. Listen below.

More about Mandy Mandy Meyer is a dedicated health and wellness coach whose personal journey speaks volumes about transformation and resilience. Having shed 40 kilograms and maintained that weight loss for several years, Mandy transitioned from a self-proclaimed couch potato to an ultramarathon runner. This remarkable journey has inspired her to help others build sustainable healthy habits, achieve weight loss goals, and improve overall wellbeing. Now a passionate advocate for healthy and mindful living, Mandy specialises in guiding clients through realistic and lasting lifestyle changes. Her personal experience with overcoming obstacles and developing a love for healthy living serves as motivation for those who feel stuck or overwhelmed by the process of getting healthy. With an empathetic and practical approach, Mandy empowers individuals to not only lose weight but also gain confidence and vitality in their lives.

