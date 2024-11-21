Preparing yourself for cancer treatment

Millions of people are living with cancer all over the world.

Today, the world observes Pancreatic Cancer Day with the hope of raising awareness about this type of cancer, which is the 12th most common cancer in the world.

According to WebMD, 'In 2021 (the latest year for which there are global data), almost 10 million people died of cancer worldwide'.

Although it is not always possible to prevent cancer, there are some things that one can do to minimize the risk.

The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) states that a balanced lifestyle can help reduce the risk of cancer. The health site describes a balanced lifestyle as 'making smart food and drink choices; being physically active on a regular basis; maintaining a healthy weight; and avoiding known cancer-causing agents (carcinogens) such as tobacco and alcohol.'

Some of the symptoms that one might suffer in the early stages of pancreatic cancer include - fatigue or physical weakness, jaundice and related symptoms, itchy skin, dark yellow or brown pee, light-coloured poop, digestive problems, upper belly pain, middle back pain, loss of appetite and weight loss, nausea and vomiting and gas or bloating.

If you suffer from any of the above symptoms, it is important not to self-diagnose but to consult a health practitioner who will perform tests and offer the right advice.

However, if you are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, CANSA has shared the following advice for those who will be starting cancer treatment.

• Think of the cancer treatment as a time to get well and focus on yourself.

• Eat a healthy diet before treatment starts. This helps to stay strong during treatment and lowers one’s risk of infection.

• Go to the Dentist. It is important to have a healthy mouth before starting cancer treatment.

• Ask a Doctor, Professional Nurse, or Registered Dietitian about medicine that can help with anticipated eating problems.

• Discuss fears and worries with the Doctor or Professional Nurse. He or she can discuss ways to manage and cope with these feelings.

• Learn about cancer of the pancreas and its treatment. Many people feel better when they know what to expect.

