Report: Quincy Jones died of cancer
Updated | By Poelano Malema
According to CNN, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health revealed that the late star died of pancreatic cancer.
According to CNN, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health revealed that the late star died of pancreatic cancer.
Music legend Quincy Jones's cause of death has been revealed.
According to a report by CNN on November 13, Jones' death certificate revealed that the late star died of pancreatic cancer.
The publication states that the certificate 'listed no other contributing factors to Jones’ death but noted that he had been living with cancer for years'.
READ: Mariah Carey mourns the death of Quincy Jones
Jones died on November 3 surrounded by his family at his home in the Bel Air, Los Angeles. He was 91 years old and had a career that lasted for seven decades.
The late star was buried in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.
According to Associate Press, the “intimate ceremony included Mr. Jones’ seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members”.
READ: Streams of Quincy Jones’ catalogue soar following death
Jones, a jazz musician, composer, and tastemaker, won 28 Grammys.
He is the man behind some of the world's biggest hits in recent decades, including Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.
He not only shaped Jackson's career but also worked with Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles.
Following his passing, scores of celebrities worldwide, including Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, and former US President Barack Obama, honoured the late star for his contribution to the world.
According to AP, a more public memorial service will be announced later.
Listen to Jacaranda FM:
- 94.2
- Jacaranda FM App
- http://jacarandafm.com
- DStv 858/ OpenView 602
Follow us on social media:
More From Jacaranda FM
Image courtesy of AFP.
Show's Stories
-
Statue made in honour of 164 years of Indians in SA
Here’s what you need to know about the new statue honouring 164 years of...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago
-
Conquering the elements - KZN Report
Despite tough weather, KZN anglers are landing impressive catches, with ...East Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago