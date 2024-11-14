Report: Quincy Jones died of cancer

Music legend Quincy Jones's cause of death has been revealed.

According to a report by CNN on November 13, Jones' death certificate revealed that the late star died of pancreatic cancer.

The publication states that the certificate 'listed no other contributing factors to Jones’ death but noted that he had been living with cancer for years'.

Jones died on November 3 surrounded by his family at his home in the Bel Air, Los Angeles. He was 91 years old and had a career that lasted for seven decades.

The late star was buried in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.

According to Associate Press, the “intimate ceremony included Mr. Jones’ seven children, his brother, two sisters, and immediate family members”.

Jones, a jazz musician, composer, and tastemaker, won 28 Grammys.

He is the man behind some of the world's biggest hits in recent decades, including Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.

He not only shaped Jackson's career but also worked with Frank Sinatra and Ray Charles.

Following his passing, scores of celebrities worldwide, including Oprah Winfrey, Elton John, and former US President Barack Obama, honoured the late star for his contribution to the world.

According to AP, a more public memorial service will be announced later.