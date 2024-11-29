Kerr House: A safe haven for abused and destitute women

From November 25 until December 10, the world will be observing 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has set up victim-friendly rooms with psycho-social support. It has also urged victims of gender-based violence to report so perpetrators can be arrested.

The following are statistics from the provincial website:

1. Inanda Police Station leads the nation with the highest number of reported rape cases, followed by Umlazi Police Station.

2. The province ranks fourth in the nation with a rape ratio of 17.3 per 100,000 people.

3. Reported GBVF-related crimes include:

• 46 murders

• 112 attempted murders

• 175 rapes

• 23 sexual assaults

• 1,272 cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (domestic violence-related).

4. Rape incidents at educational institutions:

• 1 at crèches

• 13 at schools

• 4 at tertiary institutions

Where To Seek Help

The first thing victims need to do is to report the crime to the police and seek help from a social worker or psychologist.

Durban is home to Kerr House, a shelter that offers a temporary and secure homely environment for women in crisis with a view to restore their sense of well-being and self-worth.'

The charity also offers professional counselling from professionals to women who are admitted.

In addition to shelter and counselling, victims are also given necessary life skills that will help them increase their self-confidence and self-worth.

The charity was launched in 1951 and has helped many victims.

It depends on donations from ordinary South Africans, businesses and organisations to help it run. Donations from as little as R100 are encouraged.

With the festive season upon us, a season of love, hope and giving, supporting the organisation is one way of ensuring the world becomes a better place.

See more about how you can visit or support the charity here.

Email: [email protected]

Durban hospice for Women: 031-3032912

Kerr house: 031 3032912

