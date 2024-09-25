NSFAS: How to apply for funding for 2025

Poverty continues to be a big problem in South Africa. A 2019 report by Statistic South Africa stated that approximately half (49,2%) of the adult population were living below the upper-bound poverty line (UBPL).

Although everyone has a right to education, not everyone can afford to study.

Tertiary education in the country can cost hundreds of thousands of Rands when one adds fees, accommodation, food, toiletries etc.



According to data from Old Mutual, the average cost of sending a graduate to university in South Africa was R55,900 in 2023, reports Business Tech. This cost is expected to keep rising.



This has resulted in millions of students in South Africa having to rely on funding to afford tertiary education.

Another report by the South African government for 2023 states that 'the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is currently funding 1.3 million students for the 2023 academic year following an unprecedented surge in the number of applications received.'

Those who are eligible to apply must be:

- South African citizens and permanent residents.

- Must have a combined household income of not more than R350,000 per annum.

- South African citizens living with disabilities must not have a combined household income of more than R600,000 per annum.

The funding will cover the student's registration, tuition fees and learning materials, personal care allowance, transport or accommodation, personal care allowance and living allowance.



How to apply

Apply on the NSFAS website.

Create a myNSFAS profile.

Complete all required information and provide all the necessary documents.

Submit application.

Application will close on December 15.

